Dax Shepard Went To Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, And I'm Living For How Much He Loves Wildest Dreams

For over a year now, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been one of the biggest phenomena to happen in music, and you know it’s a big deal when the biggest celebrities in Hollywood are calling in all their favors to score a ticket. The random celebrities who have attended the Eras Tour is honestly surprising, with A-listers like Kevin Costner sharing videos from the show and Flavor Flav pronouncing himself “ King Swiftie .” Go ahead and add Dax Shepard to that list as well, because he just shared a video from his own experience, and I cannot get over how much he loves “Wildest Dreams.”

Dax Shepard was accompanied by at least one of the two daughters he shares with Kristen Bell when Taylor Swift took her Eras Tour to Lisbon, Portugal, last week, and I can only imagine how tickled the youngster was when her dad broke into a passionate performance of one of Swift’s 1989 hits. Check out the Instagram video for yourself:

His reaction to the song is something that his daughter isn’t likely to forget anytime soon, and the same likely goes for the fans around him. “Wildest Dreams” is a fun song to belt at the top of your lungs, so I can really appreciate Dax Shepard giving it his all. It seems the Armchair Expert podcaster found a personal connection to the song, too, as the caption on his video reads:

It’s not terribly well known, but Taylor Swift wrote her song ‘Wildest Dreams’ about me years ago (‘He’s so bad, but does it so well’ - duh). I have tried to explain this to my daughter, but she has remained skeptical. I think the fact that TS played it at the show we attended says it all. I present this video and rest my case.

His daughter is probably right to remain wary that “Wildest Dreams” was inspired by Dax Shepard, despite the lyrics he identifies with. It was also no coincidence that Taylor Swift played the song at the show that he attended. “Wildest Dreams” was not one of the Eras Tour surprise songs , but rather a permanent fixture of her 1989 set.

That is, of course, something a true Swiftie knows, and Dax Shepard certainly counts himself among that group. You can even see in the Instagram video that he participated in the friendship bracelet exchange that Taylor Swift concerts are known for. He’s also discussed his respect for Swift on his podcast (including his love for the 1989 song) after watching her Miss Americana documentary (available to stream with a Netflix subscription ).

The Portugal show wasn’t Dax Shepard’s first Eras Tour experience, either, as he and Kristen Bell were seen in the VIP section at one of her Los Angeles shows in 2023. Did the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star get the same “Wildest Dreams” performance as their daughter? I don’t know about that, but what I do know is that Shepard was exhibiting some top-notch girl dad behavior by showing such enthusiasm on an outing with his daughter.

Be sure to keep up with all of Taylor Swift’s upcoming projects , and if you want to see more of the 14-time Grammy winner, you can stream Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) and Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions with a Disney+ subscription .