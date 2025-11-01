Paris Hilton Sends A Message To Britney Spears As She Deals With New Scrutiny Due To Kevin Federline Memoir

Alleged details of Britney Spears’ personal life have been drawing attention yet again in the aftermath of her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, releasing his new memoir. In You Thought You Knew, 47-year-old Federline makes a litany of claims against his former wife. Since then, Spears (43) has received support from fans and some fellow stars, with longtime friend Paris Hilton being one of them. Hilton just honored Spears in another way, and that involved her son, Phoenix.

Paris Hilton recently channeled her own inner Spears by dressing in the iconic “Oops!…I Did It Again” outfit this spooky season. The accompanying photoshoot was impressive as well, and that was only one of Hilton’s 2025 Halloween costumes. (She also dressed up as Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman.) Sometime after she donned that red, space suite-like outfit, though, Hilton and 2-year-old Phoenix (who was dressed as Buzz Lightyear), shared the following video to Instagram, with which they shouted out “Auntie Britney”:

Cue all the “aws.” Given how close Hilton (44) and the “Circus” singer are, it probably isn’t all that surprising that she would take a moment to extend some love. Admittedly, the sound of little Phoenix saying “Aunt Britney” is also too adorable for words. In addition, a number of people also took to the comments to share their reactions, including Paris’ mother, Kathy, as well as her sister, Nicky. Some commenters also seemed to be of the opinion that Spears needed support at this point.

Via her former husband’s book, Britney Spears was accused of breastfeeding while doing cocaine, wielding knives while her sons slept and more. Spears’ team eventually released a statement and blasted K-Fed and others for “profiting off her.” Eventually, Spears took to social media as well to share a post and, though she didn’t specifically name Federline, she did say she didn’t feel “respected at all by the most unbelievably horrible things being said” about her.

Kevin Federline has since contended that money wasn’t the reason he decided to write the book and that he was prompted, in part, by a desire to help his ex-wife. The former rapper – who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007 – also said that he felt he was entitled to telling his story like his ex was able to tell hers in the 2023 memoir The Woman in Me. Additionally, Federline seemed to place some blame on himself for how things played out years ago, as he mentioned that he also partied during those days.

The “Playing with Fire” performer’s comments caused a stir on social media, with a number of fans sharing negative thoughts. Even rapper Nicki Minaj spoke out, cursing while calling out Federline on social media. An entity that did not take action was the Free Britney Movement as, after Federline called on them to “save” Spears, they said they’d disbanded after the singer’s conservatorship ended in 2021.

It seems, however, that the support Paris Hilton has for Britney Spears is unwavering. While Spears is dealing with the allegations from her ex, she’s also reportedly been trying to reconnect with her sons as of late – Sean Preston (20) and Jayden James (19). The exact specifics of Spears’ relationships with her other family members are unclear but, at the very least, it’s evident that she has Hilton and others in her corner.