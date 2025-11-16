DWTS’ Robert Irwin Played Coy When Asked About Xochitl Gomez Dating Rumors, But Now There May Be New Evidence

The celebrities on Dancing with the Stars spend so much time with their pro partners and become so close that inevitably there is always speculation regarding showmances and romances. Season 34 is seeing a slightly different storyline as it airs on the 2025 TV schedule. Fans detected chemistry between Robert Irwin and guest celeb Xochitl Gomez after they partnered together and, while the wildlife conservationist didn’t confirm or deny the rumors, there may be proof elsewhere.

Robert Irwin is partnered with Witney Carson this season and, after dancing the foxtrot with her as a tribute to his late father on DWTS’ recent 20th anniversary episode, he was paired with Season 32 winner Xochitl Gomez for a jive during the dance relay. When TMZ asked Irwin about a potential romance between him and Gomez, he did a pretty impressive dance around the question, replying:

Oh my gosh, we had the best time. That dance was so much fun. And it was so cool to do two, such distinct dances, one that was really slow and heartfelt. And then the dance with Xochitl, which was just like energy and fun. She’s the best. It’s been really really great.

Honestly, his enthusiasm almost makes you forget that he’s completely dodging the question about Xochitl Gomez. Yet, in the end, while he didn’t confirm sparks are flying between him and the Marvel actress, he didn’t deny it either.

With nothing solid coming from the celebrity himself, fans are forced to look elsewhere for clues, and it just so happens that Deuxmoi received an anonymous email that sounds promising for those shipping the couple. The gossip site posted an email, which read:

This celebrity animal loving guy on this seasons DWTS was spotted on an Erewhon date with his guest celebrity partner from last weeks episode ;)

The problem with Deuxmoi is that this really doesn’t carry much weight, as it’s an anonymous email from an unverified address. So there’s just no way to confirm that such a meetup occurred at the upscale grocery store. Still, if it’s crumbs you want, go ahead and do with that what you will. Here is that Robert Irwin dance with Xochitl Gomez, in case you want to take another look:

Robert Irwin & Xochitl Gomez Vs. Alix Earle & Joey Graziadei | Jive Relay | Week 9 | DWTS 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Regardless of whether or not Robert Irwin has found romance on Dancing with the Stars, he’s having a great season so far with Witney Carson. He was one of the Season 34 teams that got off to a super strong start — and boy did he have the YouTube numbers to prove it! Apparently, he’s even gotten interest from the Thunder Down Under and Chippendales since he started showing off what he’s capable of on the dance floor.

Now, can he finish strong and follow in the footsteps of sister Bindi Irwin? Tune in to find out, with episodes airing at 8 p.m. ET Tuesdays on ABC and streaming live with a Disney+ subscription.