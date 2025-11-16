DWTS’ Robert Irwin Played Coy When Asked About Xochitl Gomez Dating Rumors, But Now There May Be New Evidence
Crikey!
The celebrities on Dancing with the Stars spend so much time with their pro partners and become so close that inevitably there is always speculation regarding showmances and romances. Season 34 is seeing a slightly different storyline as it airs on the 2025 TV schedule. Fans detected chemistry between Robert Irwin and guest celeb Xochitl Gomez after they partnered together and, while the wildlife conservationist didn’t confirm or deny the rumors, there may be proof elsewhere.
Robert Irwin is partnered with Witney Carson this season and, after dancing the foxtrot with her as a tribute to his late father on DWTS’ recent 20th anniversary episode, he was paired with Season 32 winner Xochitl Gomez for a jive during the dance relay. When TMZ asked Irwin about a potential romance between him and Gomez, he did a pretty impressive dance around the question, replying:
Honestly, his enthusiasm almost makes you forget that he’s completely dodging the question about Xochitl Gomez. Yet, in the end, while he didn’t confirm sparks are flying between him and the Marvel actress, he didn’t deny it either.
With nothing solid coming from the celebrity himself, fans are forced to look elsewhere for clues, and it just so happens that Deuxmoi received an anonymous email that sounds promising for those shipping the couple. The gossip site posted an email, which read:
The problem with Deuxmoi is that this really doesn’t carry much weight, as it’s an anonymous email from an unverified address. So there’s just no way to confirm that such a meetup occurred at the upscale grocery store. Still, if it’s crumbs you want, go ahead and do with that what you will. Here is that Robert Irwin dance with Xochitl Gomez, in case you want to take another look:
Regardless of whether or not Robert Irwin has found romance on Dancing with the Stars, he’s having a great season so far with Witney Carson. He was one of the Season 34 teams that got off to a super strong start — and boy did he have the YouTube numbers to prove it! Apparently, he’s even gotten interest from the Thunder Down Under and Chippendales since he started showing off what he’s capable of on the dance floor.
Now, can he finish strong and follow in the footsteps of sister Bindi Irwin? Tune in to find out, with episodes airing at 8 p.m. ET Tuesdays on ABC and streaming live with a Disney+ subscription.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.