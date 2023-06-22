Emilia Clarke’s Ecstatic Reaction To Meeting Snoop Dogg And Him Vowing To ‘Protect’ Her Eggs Is My New Favorite Thing

Game of Thrones was an unprecedented hit, making Emilia Clarke a star for her role as Daenerys Targaryen. GOT was so popular that the actress is still meeting fans of the show, including some famous supporters. Recently, rapper Snoop Dogg met the actress and expressed his support for her, even vowing to “protect” her eggs in a reference to her “Mother of Dragons” role. The HBO alum could not be more elated to meet the iconic hip hop artist, proving that the love is mutual.

Clarke is currently very busy promoting her new MCU Disney+ series Secret Invasion. During a recent interview with eTalk for CTV, she was asked about her time with the 90’s icon, and she was clearly ecstatic to talk about it. She gushed about their meeting, revealing that Snoop vowed to protect her dragon eggs, and they even took an adorable photo together. You can see a TikTok of her reaction below.

I love how excited she is, and what an incredible story! The two stars clearly hit it off, and based on his response, I'd say that Clarke’s co-star Ben Mendelsohn might be a little jealous. I can’t blame him! Snoop Dogg and Clarke both have charismatic personalities, and this get-together seemed like a total blast. Maybe they can include the Australian actor in their fun next time, and form the most unlikely (but coolest) Hollywood trio.

The Me Before You actress often expresses her excitement, and her enthusiasm is infectious. It seems that every time she reunites with Jason Momoa, they take a photo together where Clarke looks happy as can be, showing her love for her former co-star. When she also met Matt LeBlanc on live TV, she was visibly giddy and thrilled to be meeting someone she's such a big fan of. Her happiness always shines, and it’s nice to see her being so open about being a fan of others, when so many are fans of hers.

In the interview, Clarke revealed that she and Snoop Dogg talked about doing a movie together and I’m so here for it. The hip hop artist has made tons of cameos in films before, so he may just be a natural scene partner. The Last Christmas star seemingly has chemistry with everyone, and I could totally see them getting up to some big screen shenanigans. Maybe Clarke could be featured in the upcoming biopic about the “Gin and Juice” artist. The British actress has a lot on her plate right now with upcoming Marvel projects, and several other films coming down the pike, but for Snoop, I think she’d make it work.

You can catch Emilia Clarke in Secret Invasion, which is streaming now for Disney+ subscribers. You can also see Snoop Dogg play a significant role in the first season of BMF, which is currently streaming on Starz. For more information on other series coming to the small screen in the near future, make sure to consult our 2023 TV premiere schedule.