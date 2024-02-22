Exclusive Fire Country Clip Shows Bode Learning Jake Didn’t Tell Him The Full Truth About Cara’s Kid, And I Have A Theory About Its Implications

Spoilers for the Fire Country’s Season 2 premiere are ahead, if you haven’t seen it yet, you can stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription .

In Fire Country’s Season 2 premiere, we saw the Season 1 cliffhanger resolved, as Bode got out of prison and returned to Edgewater after learning he might be the father of Cara’s daughter Gen. However, as we viewers know, it’s not confirmed if Max Thieriot’s character actually is a father, Jake just told him that to motivate his friend to get out of his tough situation. Now, CinemaBlend has an exclusive clip of Bode finding out about this half-truth, and I think it could have some major implications.

Exclusive Fire Country Clip Shows Cara And Jake Talking To Bode About Gen

To recap, Bode and Cara dated when they were young, and it was recently revealed that we don’t know who Cara’s daughter’s dad is. It may be Bode. However, no paternity tests have been taken, and his ex isn’t 100% positive it’s him. When Thieriot’s character learned this news from Jake, he immediately wanted to get out of prison so he could be there for the girl he thought was his daughter.

As you can see in the clip above, Bode is super excited about the idea of meeting Gen. Jake told him about her, it drove him to get back to his hometown, and now he wants to be a good father. However, he quickly learns that he wasn’t told the whole truth as Cara said:

Easy Bode, she might be your daughter, I’m not entirely sure that you’re the dad.

Bode, as you can see in the clip above, then calls Jake out for leaving out the “maybe” part, to which his friend responds:

You were in prison, trying to kill or be killed. If you are Gen’s dad then my half-truth saved her father’s life. If not, then my half-truth selfishly kept my best friend alive.

While Cara also being mad about this half-truth helps soften the blow, Bode is clearly hurt by this. However, we don’t see his reaction, so I don’t know if he’ll blow up on Jake or forgive him then and there. Overall, though, I think what’s happening in this clip could have some major implications, and I have a theory about what they might be.

I Have A Theory About How This Could Impact Fire Country Moving Forward

All around, Bode’s love life is a hot mess. Upon his return to Edgewater, he awkwardly learned about Gabriela’s engagement , and while he said he was happy for her, Max Thieriot told me his character is actually “crushed.” Now, he’s also gotten bombshell news that despite being told he was a dad, he might not be.

Moving forward, I think this could put up a wall between Bode and Jake. While Jake didn’t trust Bode in Season 1, I feel like the script could flip with this half-truth. While I’m sure our protagonist is grateful he’s out of prison, if I were him, I’d be mad at Jake. This is a massive, massive lie to tell.

Going forward, I think the implications of this lie could cause major tension between Bode and Jake, and since they’re both very close with everyone in the firehouse, it could drive a wedge into everything.

Overall, I think a lie like this has the potential to create a major ripple effect whether Bode is the dad or not. While Jake was trying to save his friend, I’m not sure his pal will be all that supportive of the risky lie he told to help him.

To see how Bode reacts to Jake’s half-truth and to find out if he’s actually Gen’s father, you can tune into episode 2 of Fire Country Season 2 when it premieres on Friday, February 23 on CBS at 9 p.m. ET.