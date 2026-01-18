How Hailee Steinfeld's Team Got Her Golden Globes Ready While She Was 'A Little (Lot) Distracted' By Josh Allen's Game

Sinners (which is streamable with an HBO Max subscription) was among the 2026 Golden Globes winners, and one of its stars, Hailee Steinfeld, also appeared at the awards show as a presenter. The actress found herself in a funny position earlier in the day, due to her quarterback hubby, Josh Allen, having a big game going on while she was trying to get ready for the show. Steinfeld recently shared how her glamour team got her ready for the Globes as she split her attention between them and Allen's game.

Hailee Steinfeld previously said being married to an NFL star means organizing her time so she can be with him accordingly. But, due to Steinfeld being a presenter at this year’s Golden Globes, that unfortunately meant not being able to come to her husband’s playoff game. This past week, the Bumblebee star shared a new post on her Beau Society Substack account, in which she admitted to being “a little (lot) distracted” while getting prepped for her big night:

The day of the [Golden] Globes, something exciting was on TV that I’m sure you were all watching. Kickoff just happened to be at the same time as glam, so I was a little (lot) distracted.

I can imagine how stressful that must've been for Steinfeld, knowing her husband was about to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a key game. And, all the while, she was getting her hair and makeup done. I can understand why the fan-favorite actress was distracted and hoping the Buffalo Bills would win in the AFC Wild Card playoffs. I’d like to believe the True Grit star was sending positive vibes from her dressing room to the MVP during his big game.

Even if Hailee Steinfeld was distracted by Josh Allen’s playoff game, she fortunately had a supportive glamour team there to put her back into focus. Steinfeld continued to talk about how her creative team was there for her:

My glam team is incredible at what they do and worked around my constant movement. Andrew [Fitzsimons, my hairstylist] warned me every time an iron was close to my face, so I didn’t accidentally burn myself.

Shout out to Fitzsimons, who looked out for the Oscar nominee. I don’t think a flat iron burn to the face would be ideal. But just like Josh Allen kept his head in the game, Steinfeld had to do the same as she was in the makeup chair for her own big night.

Of course, if the actress/singer was getting all glam up while the Buffalo Bills game was on, how could they possibly do her makeup while she was watching the game? Steinfeld got real on her game plan to get the job done:

Ash waited for a commercial break to do my eyeliner. I don’t know how Tom painted my nails with my hands flying around, but he got it done. Dream team.

I'd say it was definitely a good idea for the distracted actress to wait for commercial to avoid eyeliner smudging or mismarked lines. I love that Steinfeld couldn’t keep her hands still while her nails were being painted. But, hey, she was clearly nervous for her hubby, and I don’t blame her.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As Steinfeld said, the “dream team” certainly got the job done. The Critics’ Choice nominee looked phenomenal in her Prada peach silk chiffon dress. The beauty of the gown was also accentuated by Steinfeld's glowing baby bump. The talented star celebrated the end of the year by announcing her pregnancy in a sweet video, which showed Allen kissing her bump. As Steinfeld enters her “30, flirty, and thriving era,” I'm loving that she's relishing her status as a wife and soon-to-be-mother.

As for Josh Allen, he also had a big win that night, as he threw a touchdown pass that led the Buffalo Bills to a 27-24 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, marking the team’s first road playoff victory in 33 years. While the Bills have since been eliminated, that was still a golden night for the married pair! Watch Hailee Steinfeld present at the 83rd Golden Globes streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.