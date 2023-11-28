Fire Country's Billy Burke Went Viral On TikTok Because His Castmate Trolled Him, And I Can't Get Over All The Hilarious Twilight Comments

Before he was playing Bode’s dad, Vince, on Fire Country, Billy Burke played Bella’s dad in the Twilight cast . While these two worlds couldn’t be more different -- other than the same actor portraying the father of the main character in both -- they’ve collided in the funniest way on TikTok, and I can’t get over it. All this started when the CBS drama posted a video of Jordan Calloway trolling Burke as he tried to film a video. Now, the Twilight fans have taken over the comments, and it’s hilarious.

In celebration of Billie Burke’s birthday, the CBS hit show posted a hilarious TikTok of his fellow Fire Country cast member Jordan Calloway trolling the actor as he attempted to film the clip for social media. The caption noted that they were all wishing the Vince performer a “VERY sexy birthday,” and all around it’s an incredibly entertaining video. It’s no wonder it has nearly 2 million views, check it out:

I love that Calloway is yelling “Be sexy Billy!” He also made sure to point out, as he filmed his own BTS video from his phone, what we were witnessing:

Look at this silver fox in his natural element. Social media ease, with grace.

Oh, fans sure did notice, specifically Twilight lovers. And while Billy Burke is currently working on Season 2 of Fire Country , many of his fans can only think about his work as Charlie Swan.

Tons of the comments were a lot like this one, as Twilight fans showed their love for Billy Burke and his good looks:

Bella’s dad is ageing like fine wine!!!! This_Lil_Ninja24

Along with the statement above, many others posted comments like it that are actually hilarious. Some of my favorites include:

billy burke is looking too good 😩🖤 forever my favorite twilight character -ren

"Silver Fox in his natural element"😂😂😂 💯%agree sir -gmoneysbaby

We need to know if his hype squad has seen the Charlie Swan edits 😂😂 -Alexa

Officer swan can still get it -Alex

how is he even better looking now than in the twilight days???? how's that possible?? -cindygrande

Charlie Swan a silver fox 🥰🥰🥰 -dandy478

Listen, Twilight may have come out 15 years ago, but there is still a whole lot of love for Charlie Swan! So, who can blame fans for showing their adoration for Billy Burke any chance they get? Even though he hasn’t played Charlie in years, he’s still in dad mode, playing the father of Max Thieriot’s Bode, who he loves working with, and as all these comments (and Jordan Calloway) pointed out, he’s still very good-looking.