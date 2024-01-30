Fire Country's Diane Farr Tells Us Her Brilliant Idea For A Possible Spinoff, And I Think It Could Really Work

As Season 2 of Fire Country swiftly approaches its February 16 premiere on the 2024 TV schedule , many are simultaneously thinking about how the series will return to CBS as well as how it can potentially expand. While nothing is confirmed, and we genuinely don’t know if Bode’s world will grow past this flagship series, Diane Farr – who plays Bode’s mom Sharon – spoke to me about the potential of a Fire Country spinoff, and her idea is brilliant.

During an interview CinemaBlend about the upcoming season of Fire Country, Diane Farr and I got a bit speculative and chatted about the potential for more shows within this universe. Between CBS being enthusiastic about expanding Max Thieriot’s world and the show adding a character who could potentially lead a spinoff , it feels like another series in Edgewater or within the firefighting world is inevitable. With that in mind, the Sharon Leone actress shared her idea for one with me, saying:

I wanted to do a spin-off on smoke jumpers, which are the people that jump out of planes to put out fires. They're mostly in Montana and Idaho. But [Max] said ‘Too bad, I got two other ones already.’ So, that died in a second. And everyone's been very excited.

Smoke jumpers are so cool, and that would make for an amazing show! The action and set pieces in Fire Country are already next level, so I’d love to see how they could bring the world of smoke jumpers to life. Also, this crew could be directly involved with Three Rock and Edgewater, making crossover episodes easy and logical.

Maybe, a crew could be based in Northern California and pop in from time to time to help out the cast of Fire Country . Then, most of the time, they’d be deployed out to wildfires all over the United States and Canada.

How To Watch Fire Country (Image credit: Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.) New episodes of Fire Country will begin airing on Friday, February 16 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. You can also catch all of Season 1 and new episodes the day after they premiere with a Paramount+ subscription.

This seems pretty brilliant to me. However, Farr said her idea was quickly shot down, because Max Thieriot, the co-creator and star of Fire Country, already has plans of what he wants to pursue next.

This is something we already knew too, because of the news about a spinoff potentially centering around a sheriff in Edgewater. If the hit CBS drama were to have a sister show in the near future, based on recent reports, it would likely be about Morena Baccarin’s Sheriff Mickey .

Speaking of a spinoff, along with telling me her dream Fire Country sister show, Diane Farr explained how the shows might intertwine. Using massive hit procedurals that have expanded into franchises as examples, the Sharon Leone actress said:

But you have to sort of compare it to SVU or Grey's Anatomy. It's like, well, we're the mothership. So it's like my kidney is going off to somebody, like they're taking one piece of ours. And we're all laughing about crossovers. Whatever that other spin-off is, their gear will not be as hard as ours. So if we get to do crossover episodes, it'd be like a vacation.

It sounds like if Fire Country were to spin off its counterpart could be a medical procedural like Grey’s Anatomy is to Station 19. Or maybe it would expand on one profession like Law and Order has between Special Victims Unit, Criminal Intent, Organized Crime and more.

Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait and see if Fire Country gets a spinoff, and I can’t wait to find out what it’s about. And hopefully, someday, if the series gets three or four shows within its universe, one of them will be about smoke jumpers.