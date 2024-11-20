‘Case Closed’ Following Rumors, Maria Georgas Denies Dating Pete Davidson, Offers Update On His Sobriety

Actor and comedian Pete Davidson has a habit of making headlines, for both his career and personal life. While rumors recently swirled he was back in contact with Kim Kardashian, the latest stories are far more serious. Namely a report came out that Davidson had checked into rehab following a break-up with The Bachelor's Maria Georgas. And now that reality TV vet has denied ever dating Davidson, while offering an update on his sobriety. Let's break it all down.

A story from The Sun broke the reported news about Davidson checking back into rehab, which quickly went viral. The story also claimed that occurred shortly after a fling with Georgas ended. Now she's taken to Instagram Stories (via People) to respond to all the chatter, stating clearly:

Never dated Pete. False rumor. I'm friends with his sister. Case closed.

There you have it. While she has a connection with the SNL alum, Georgas is claiming that they never had a romantic connection. One can only imagine how many calls and texts she's gotten since the story made its way online.

In another slide on her IG Story, the Bachelor alum also addressed the claim that Pete Davidson had checked into rehab. She also refuted this, posting:

Just spoke to his sister he's not in rehab and has been sober for months. Can't believe this shit it's very insulting to his recovery and my mental health. He's literally home.

She certainly didn't mince words. While Davidson has been to rehab before, she claims that he's still sober and is at home. This is obviously in stark juxtaposition to the previous report, and is sure to inspire even more discourse until Davidson addresses the chatter directly.

News of Davidson's reported relapse shocked the public, especially after he recently returned to SNL in John Mulaney's episode. That episode, which is streaming with a Peacock subscription, has some fans hoping that the 31 year-old could return to host the long-running series. But we'll have to see whether or not the rumors about his relapse end up actually being true or not.

As previously mentioned, Davidson often makes headlines related to his personal life, specifically the celebrity women that's he's been romantically connected to. While Maria Georgas made it clear that they're just friends, some of his famous exes include Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and Kate Beckinsale. This level of attention from the public is likely part of the reason why the recent rumors about rehab have caught like wildfire online.

With two conflicting stories currently circulating about Pete Davidson's sobriety, it seems like the comedian or someone from his team might have to break their silence and address the chatter.

Professionally, Davison has a number of upcoming projects coming down the line. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.