Full House's Candace Cameron Bure Reacts To Local News Story Adding '90s Flair With D.J. Tanner Clip

Few people would surely question the influence that Full House has had on pop culture. The TGIF sitcom may have ended almost 30 years ago, but it’s currently one of the best shows streaming on Max. That's partly because people can’t get enough of the ‘80s and ‘90s nostalgia it now gives off. Speaking of the continued love for the show, it was recently referenced in an A+ way during a news report, and DJ Tanner herself, Candace Cameron Bure, reacted to it.

The actress took to her Instagram story to share that she had been watching NBC News when the reference to Full House popped up. The story being tackled had to do with standardized testing going digital in March, and it featured a clip from the Season 7 episode “The Test.” Fans may remember that during the episode, D.J. stressed over taking the SATs. (There really is no better representation about freaking out over a test than Taner dreaming that she completely bombed and was being sent to Clown University.) The star found the reference to be humorous and posted the following:

(Image credit: Instagram)

The fact that Candace Cameron Bure saw the reference in real time and it wasn’t just sent to her is what makes this all the more delightful. The clip itself was also a perfect pull for that story (which is on YouTube). Even 20 years after the episode aired, it is still very relatable, testing of any kind can make a student go crazy.

It's more than clear that legacy of the ABC sitcom -- which has a TV theme song that still slaps -- is alive and well. To that point, three of the stars have been doing Full House rewatch podcasts, bringing on guests and talking about their time on the series. Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber host How Rude, Tanneritos!, while Dave Coulier headlines Full House Rewind. These are sweet extensions of the series as was the sequel show Fuller House, which came to an end in 2020 after five seasons on Netflix.

Since the family comedy is still very much part of conversations, '90s references, and all, is there a chance the show could come back once again in the future? While it would be hard to do another Full House series following the death of Bob Saget in 2022, Sweetin previously revealed she had an idea for a Golden Girls-like series, which would theoretically be done at some point in the future. As for now, as for now, may the references to the '90s classic continue, and may students who will soon begin testing season not freak out as Candace Cameron Bure's D.J. did.

And, if anyone ever needs to decompress and drop stress due to testing, you can stream Full House with a Max subscription to help calm their nerves. You just might want to avoid the episode that was referenced