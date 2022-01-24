Fuller House’s Candace Cameron Bure Shares More Candid Shots Of Hangout With Uncle Joey In Support Of Bob Saget

Bob Saget’s Full House co-stars have done a great deal to honor him following his death at the age of 65 . John Stamos paid tribute to him through his heartfelt (and slightly raunchy) eulogy at his funeral. Meanwhile, Jodie Sweetin vowed to tell an inappropriate joke at the service, in Saget’s memory. Candace Cameron Bure has also remembered her TV father through different ways, like a series of images and a heartfelt social media tribute (which drew support from her Hallmark family , too). She’s also reconnected with co-stars like Uncle Joey actor Dave Coulier ,and has since shared more candid photos from their hangout.

It was last week that Candace Cameron Bure posted a sweet photo of her and Dave Coulier to her Instagram account. While that snapshot only featured the two, Cameron Bure’s additional photos from her Instagram stories reveal that they were actually joined by her son, Maksim, and Coulier’s wife, Melissa. Check out the warm photo, which shows all four sporting smiles while they enjoy the bright-looking day:

In her original post with her “Uncle Joey,” the actress and former talk show host mentioned that she had been experiencing “one of the hardest weeks” of her life following Bob Saget’s death. It surely can’t be easy to lose someone who was such a big part of your life, but you have to love how the cast has stuck together during this time. Though this shouldn’t really come as a surprise, considering how close they’ve been over the years. You can find another photo, this time with just the adults, down below:

One of the best tributes that Candace Cameron Bure has created in memory of her father-figure, though, would have to be the shirt that she had designed. The clothing – which has been fashioned as a t-shirt, sweatshirt and hoodie – reads, “Love Like Jesus, Hug Like Bob Saget.” The gear is being sold to the public, and the proceeds will all go to the Scleroderma Research Foundation , where Bob Saget served as a board member for years. Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, is in full support of the effort and, based on Cameron’s Bure’s other post, the cause has been successful:

These posts and charitable campaigns truly exemplify just how much the America’s Funniest Home Videos host was appreciated by those closest to him. In addition to his Full House family, folks around the comedy world, like Adam Sandler and Pete Davidson , have taken the time to pay their respects. Others have shared stories, like The Price is Right host Drew Carey, who remembered missing his debut on The Tonight Show due to a kind gesture on the late performer’s part. In a particularly bittersweet moment, Steve Harvey also revealed that the Danny Tanner actor reached out to him via email just days before his death.

Considering all of these famous friends, it should come as no surprise to hear that his funeral was well-attended. Kelly Rizzo has since spoken out about her husband, even revealing the final words she shared with the comedian. She’s also been candid about the fact that she’s not trying to feel as though she was “robbed of time” with her husband and is instead appreciating what she did have with him.

She, Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier and their friends and family are surely still processing Bob Saget’s passing. However, it appears they’re also choosing to celebrate him and remain optimistic in the midst of the situation. And because Saget was a man known for his smile and witty nature, that positive outlook is likely what he would’ve wanted for his loved ones.