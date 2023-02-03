Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Are Officially Gone From GMA, But That Doesn't Mean They're About To Get Hired Somewhere Else

It’s likely been a whirlwind few months for former GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes , after the outing of their romantic relationship led to their suspension and ultimate departure from their longtime gigs at ABC. So many questions surrounded the seemingly sloppy situation , from whether or not they committed adultery to if they violated company policy to whether or not Robach knew about Holmes’ other alleged past workplace dalliances. Now that the papers have been signed , however, the biggest question that remains is what’s next for the lovebirds? And apparently, we might not get that answer anytime soon.

There appears to be nothing on the horizon workwise for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes at this time, but that’s apparently no problem for them. According to a source for People , the couple is "doing fine since everything happened," and they’ll wait for everything to blow over a little more before worrying about their employment. The insider reports:

They're actually in love and still in touch with people who work on the show. They're not worried about not working again, but they know the dust needs to settle a bit more before they get another job. There's still too much going on.

Amid the prolonged investigation into T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, some sources alleged that the Good Morning America cast and crew was “not on their side” and that she’d lost support within the network . However, this new insider claims that not only are they still in touch with former co-workers, but a lot of the ABC staffers are disappointed with the way the entire situation was handled. The employees are reportedly split between those who are glad the couple is gone because they didn’t like the attention and those who “think their termination was wrong.”

Is it possible that those professional connections will come in handy when it’s time for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes to find their next home? Only time will tell. One person who remains firmly in their corner is Chris Harrison, who was also let go from ABC after his own scandal. The former host of The Bachelor certainly had strong opinions about the former GMA3 co-hosts’ situation , applauding them for allegedly lawyering up and asking rhetorically if it was “morally reprehensible” to fall in love.

The mediation between ABC, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes was apparently pretty contentious — with the network allegedly trying to dig up dirt on Robach in order to give her a smaller payout — and all parties apparently agreed it was better for them to part ways.

ABC News President Kim Godwin sent an email to the staff on January 27 to announce the decision, acknowledging the distraction these events had been for everyone and thanking her employees for their patience and professionalism. It’s still unknown who will permanently replace T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on GMA3: What You Need to Know, but the program wasted no time in removing the couple’s names from the intro package.