The Way 90 Day: The Single Life Dug Into Jamal And Kim's Fallout Over Hidden Siblings Made Me Understand His Anger
I get his frustration.
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Single Life episode "The Act of Tinseling." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!
I guarantee when I look back at the most shocking moments of 90 Day Fiancé on the 2026 TV schedule, nothing is going to top Kim Menzies' jaw-dropping reveal in The Single Life's season premiere. Jamal was upset with his mother because he discovered she had a son he didn't know about, but viewers didn't have the same context as to why he was so mad.
The latest episode revisited the topic of Kim's son Larry, whom she put up for adoption when she was younger and having relationship issues with Jamal's father. Now, the duo discussed preparations for his upcoming visit, and how she was going to need to explain to him that he also has a sister, whom she also gave up for adoption. Jamal didn't feel bad for his mother at all, and after learning more about the situation, I totally understand why.
Jamal Revealed When He Learned About His Two Siblings
Jamal only recently learned about Larry's existence, but revealed on 90 Day: The Single Life that he first learned about his sister when he was 12. He recalled that he overheard his mother speaking to his grandmother, and when Kim found out, she decided to tell Jamal about how she gave up a child for adoption.
Kim then explained that she considered telling him about Larry at the time, but ultimately decided that telling her child she gave away two children would "f--- him up," in her words. As such, she kept quiet, and it wasn't until recently that he learned about his other older sibling.
I Get Why Jamal Is So Upset At Kim Now
Jamal is rightfully upset because he's put in an impossible position. Kim wants his support as she goes through this difficult situation, and he's still recovering from the fact that his mother withheld a huge lie from him for decades. It's only further compounded by the fact that there was a major event in his past that could've been addressed, and she continued to keep it a secret.
Meanwhile, Kim is carrying on with new relationships in a similar way she was back when she dated Usman Umar. Obviously, Jamal agreed to be on television as well, but I can't help but think that he must think it's wild that he's on reality television with his mother during a pretty upsetting time in his life. This doesn't even feel like a storyline intentionally set up for 90 Day: The Single Life, and something TLC's producers just showed up in the midst of.
This is such a sensitive storyline, I do hope the 90 Day Fiancé can handle it with care. In fairness, the franchise has surprised me in recent years with its representation of Trans relationships, so maybe I need to give it and TLC more credit for taking care when needed. Here's hoping this is handled the same way, and I hope no one finds evidence of this storyline being faked.
90 Day: The Single Life continues its run on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is the storyline I'm most invested in thus far in the early go, but perhaps we'll see some more exciting things happen with others as we see more episodes come out.
