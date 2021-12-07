Grey's Anatomy's T.R. Knight Was Spotted On The Set, But Is He Filming New Episodes?

George O’Malley lives in infamy among Grey’s Anatomy fans, not just for his “good guy” persona but also for how he absolutely broke us with his heart-shattering death. With the surprise return of multiple characters from beyond the grave in Season 17, Grey’s proved that no character is necessarily gone for good and, when T.R. Knight was recently pictured on the set of ABC’s hit medical drama, fans wondered if another 007 appearance was in the works.

James Pickens Jr., who plays Richard Webber on the show, posted a photo on Instagram of himself on set with Chandra Wilson, Kate Walsh and T.R. Knight, causing many fans to speculate if Knight would reprise the role of O’Malley again, perhaps in a dream or hallucination, which the show has been known to do on several occasions. However, People confirmed that Knight was actually there to shadow the crew behind the scenes and learn some new skills. Of course he also took the opportunity to reconnect with his former co-stars as well. Check out Pickens’ photo of the mini-reunion:

It’s obvious that James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson are in costume as Richard Webber and Miranda Bailey, but Kate Walsh and T.R. Knight aren’t in scrubs, which makes it less obvious what they’re working on. Walsh returned this season as another fan favorite, Addison Montgomery, working on a uterine transplant, and while she signed on in a recurring role, it’s been a few episodes since fans have seen her. No matter the circumstance, it’s always good to see the Grey’s OGs together again, especially considering how tragic some of their exits were.

T.R. Knight Had A Gut-Wrenching Grey’s Anatomy Exit

As Season 5 drew to a close, it was widely reported that T.R. Knight wouldn’t return for another season of Grey’s Anatomy. This was seemingly resolved in the beginning of Season 5’s finale “Now or Never,” when George announced he had joined the Army and was leaving the next day. But then a John Doe was admitted after throwing himself in front of a bus to save a woman, and I don’t think we’ll ever recover from the shocking reveal that John Doe was George.

George O’Malley Made A Surprising Return In Season 17

Meredith’s COVID-induced beach hallucination last season opened the door for the surprise return of many of our fan favorites who had died, including Patrick Dempsey returning as Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd, Chyler Leigh as Lexie Grey and T.R. Knight as George O’Malley. The chemistry between the actors and their characters hadn’t faded over the years, and realizing that more O’Malley was even a possibility was a game-changer for the loyal fanbase.

Will We Ever See O’Malley On Grey’s Anatomy Again?

Never say never, right? Season 17 wasn’t the first time Meredith encountered ghosts during a near-death experience and, judging by how many of those she’s had, I doubt we’ve seen our last. But it sounds like T.R. Knight is looking to get involved more behind the camera, and he’s also set to appear in Season 2 of Kaley Cuoco’s The Flight Attendant. It might be for the best anyway, since nothing is going to top the wonderful surprise of seeing George on Meredith’s beach.

Grey's Anatomy is back this week, after a short hiatus. As the fall finale approaches, be sure to tune in to NBC at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 9.