The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Coming Back. That Hasn't Stopped The Rumors The Talk Show Host Would Like To Leave TV

Since The Kelly Clarkson Show debuted in 2019, fans have seemingly been loving it to pieces. With the show's great Kellyoke covers and the singer’s vivacious energy, it’s hard not to. It was ultimately reported earlier in September that the daytime talk show launched production on its latest season amid the 2025 TV schedule. Nevertheless, as the crew gets back to work, speculation continues to swirl in regard to Clarkson allegedly wanting to leave her show.

Kelly Clarkson said back in 2019 that the reason for having her own talk show was to practice her love of talking and “bring people together.” More recently, though, the American Idol winner hasn’t held back in saying that her demanding talk show schedule has prevented her from performing at concerts as frequently as she'd like As Clarkons's eponymous talk show enters its seventh season, let's lay out what's now being said about Clarkson's alleged plans as well as well as other variables that have been reported upon.

What Are Sources Now Saying About Kelly Clarkson?

Multiple outlets have reported that the Clarkson's eponymous show is back in production, with the crew proceeding with work as per usual. At the same time, another rumor on the talk show's future comes by way of Globe Magazine. An insider for that outlet claims Clarkson isn't too excited about getting back to work:

Her enthusiasm for the show has been waning for a while now. Being a talk show host was never her passion. She’s going to do another season [because] her deal on that show is highly favorable — and there’s nothing wrong with making money.

What should be stressed here is that the claims above should be taken with a massive grain of salt. As of this writing, Kelly Clarkson has only discussed the challenges of doing her talk show and has not publicly expressed a desire to actually leave the program. So, at this point, any report claiming Clarkson is ready to walk away shouldn't be viewed as the gospel truth.

There are also other key details to be taken into account in this situation. One of the biggest is that recently, Kelly Clarkson experienced a significant family tragedy, which some sources allege has had an impact on her mindset as of late.

Kelly Clarkson Was Absent From Show Tapings Ahead Of Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock's Death

This past spring, many made note of Kelly Clarkson's absences from her talk show, as she wasn't around even when the series was about to hit its 1,000th episode. As a result, fans became worried about the host’s status. In time, sources attributed the time off to Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, having been ill and her reportedly taking their kids to see him. However, the reports about Blackstock's health were not confirmed or denied officially at that time.

Unfortunately, Brandon Blackstock passed away from cancer in August. Following Blackstock's death, sources shared claims involving Clarkson's feelings about returning to work. None of this can be confirmed, but it was alleged that Clarkson was “looking forward” to getting back to her busy routine to get her mind off her ex's passing. Still, as far as Clarkson's purported feelings towards her career go, insiders still allege that she wants off her show.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What is definitely known about Clarkson's career path is that her talk show contract expires in 2026, per People. So, at the very least, she will have the option to decide whether she wants to continue with the show or not. All the while, Clarkson also returning to The Voice for season 29, and she has her Vegas residency tour, which will continue in November.

Those who'd like a definitive answer on the future of The Kelly Clarkson Show will have to wait for now amid the flood of unverified rumors. In the meantime, know that Season 7 premieres on September 29th, so check your local listings to see what time it airs in your market.