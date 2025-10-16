Kevin Federline Spoke Out About The Boys Finally Seeing Grandfather Jamie Spears After 7 Years: ‘At What Cost?’

It’s been about four years since Britney Spears' conservatorship ended. However, it’s still highly talked about, and there have been other legal disputes regarding it, Spears and her parents . It also impacted the singer, her family and her kids. Now, her ex, Kevin Federline, is opening up about it, as he specifically commented on his sons seeing their grandfather, Jamie Spears, for the first time in seven years and the impact the conservatorship had on his former father-in-law.

Back in 2019, it was alleged that Jamie Spears got into an altercation with Federline and Britney’s son Sean Preston, who was 13 at the time. After that, a restraining order was put in place. Then, last year, it was reported that the boys and Jamie were reconnecting after being estranged. Now, their dad has opened up about the relationship between his sons and their grandfather, telling ET that “Jamie Spears is a flawed man,” and then explaining:

To be honest, my sons just wound up seeing their grandfather. They’ve been talking for years. But they just went to Louisiana and saw him for the first time since 2018, a couple of months ago.

Federline’s comments fall in line with what his lawyer told Page Six last year. His attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, explained that Sean Preston, who is now 20, and Jayden James, who is 19, “miss their grandfather,” and he said that they had “forgiven him.” He also noted that the restraining order “expired on its own terms,” and that the boys had been in communication with Jamie.

The lawyer also said at the time that Federline wouldn't “oppose” a trip to Louisiana for them to visit their grandfather. Well, now we know that this trip has indeed happened, and Sean Preston and Jayden James have reunited with Jamie in person.

Along with opening up about his kids’ relationships with Jamie Spears, Kevin Federline also shared his thoughts on the conservatorship and how it was handled. He said this specifically about Jamie Spears:

Jamie Spears has gotten a lot of flak for the way he handled the conservatorship, and once the Free Britney movement started, there was just no stopping. It came from a good place, but it ruined a lot of things, right? And one of those things was just Jamie in general. Like he took the brunt of all that crap.

Over the last few years, the Spears family has been under a magnifying glass, especially when it comes to the conservatorship. Britney and her dad had been in a legal battle for years after the conservatorship ended over legal fees, and that case was settled in 2024 .

In this new interview, Kevin Federline continued to elaborate on how the conservatorship impacted the Spears family while also explaining his kids’ relationship with Jamie. He said:

Everybody deserves to be free, right? But at what cost? If it’s at your own demise or your own self-destruction, I mean, is that really free?

Over the years, both Federline and Britney have been critical of each other on social media, and there’s been drama between her, him and their kids . Recently, Federline also explained in his memoir that “the situation with Britney feels like it’s racing toward something irreversible.” He also said he’s concerned that if something doesn’t change, their “ sons will be left holding the pieces .”

Now, with his new book You Thought You Knew set to come out on October 21, I’m sure more information will come to light about Federline, his kids and their relationships with Britney Spears, Jamie Spears and more.