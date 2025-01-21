I Did Not Have HGTV’s Christina Haack And Heather Rae El Moussa Talking About Tarek Farting In Bed On My Bingo Card This Week, But Here We Are

We are now not that far away from the official TV reunion of former Flip or Flop hosts Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa. The Flip Off is a new competition series on the 2025 TV schedule that will see them compete in a house flipping challenge (with El Moussa’s new wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae as his teammate), and while the early promos played up how much Christina and Heather look alike, I certainly didn’t have them talking about Tarek farting in bed on my bingo card this week, but…here we are.

What Did The Flip Off’s Christina Haack And Heather El Moussa Say About Tarek Farting In Bed?

Of course, long-time fans know that the former duo of Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa were married for some of the run of their uber-popular HGTV series, Flip or Flop, but broke up in 2016 and continued to film together until behind-the-scenes tensions got to be too much. Now, after entering into new relationships and figuring out how to successfully co-parent their two kids , Haack and El Moussa are getting along well enough to compete against one another on The Flip Off.

Look, I was completely prepared for more “don’t Heather and Christina look/act/seem so similar and isn’t it funny that Tarek married both of them” references in promos for the show or on the series itself once it starts airing. I, however, was definitely not expecting the ladies to commiserate over El Moussa’s propensity for farting in bed. Take a look:

A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) A photo posted by on

WOW. I suppose the “why are men like this” of it all should be left for another, very different, type of article, but even so there’s still a lot to discuss here, right? Obviously, we knew Haack acting as the “Tarek therapist” to his current wife was going to lead to a silly convo, but I never could have guessed that we’d just jump right into him farting in bed and deciding to "throw" farts on unsuspecting blonde ladies he happens to be married to.

Honestly? I’ve watched the clip several times and I’m never sure whether to laugh or cringe. Farting and holding your partner’s head under the covers should be grounds for divorce and getting at least 70% of all their assets. If you smelt it you dealt…yourself a serious financial blow, and that’s on you, sir!

If anything, though, it’s great to see all three of them getting along to the point where they can not only film together and enjoy some friendly-ish competition , but joke around. That’s especially true now, considering that Haack has been embroiled in a contentious divorce from Josh Hall since summer 2024. Hall was supposed to be on The Flip Off , but they broke up early in filming and the series is set to show some of the strife between the former couple .

After this flatulent confab, I really can’t wait to see what else is revealed when The Flip Off hits HGTV on January 29.