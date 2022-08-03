Hilary Duff Shares Cute Family Pics Following Husband Matthew Koma’s Drama With Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure has found herself in the center of some TikTok drama over the past week, as first JoJo Siwa called her the “rudest celebrity” she’d met , and then Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma schooled Bure on the actual meaning of Bruce Springsteen’s song “Born in the U.S.A.” The How I Met Your Father star was indirectly pulled into the situation via her husband, and judging from the family pics Duff shared on social media, “indirectly” is how she’s choosing to respond as well.

Hilary Duff posted a series of photos to her Instagram Stories , showing her, Matthew Koma, and their kids enjoying some family time. There were some bowling pics that definitely didn't seem to be in response to any drama involving the Fuller House star and The Boss, but one photo in particular showed that if she did take sides, she’s got Koma’s back. Check out that starry-eyed smile:

(Image credit: Instagram)

There’s no questioning where the Lizzie McGuire actress’ loyalties lie, as her photo boasts that she "Got the best one."

It’s unknown why Matthew Koma picked this week to call out Candace Cameron Bure for not knowing that the 1984 hit was not a patriotic anthem, but rather a commentary on the terrible treatment of Vietnam War vets upon their return to the United States. While Koma is definitely not wrong, Bure’s post was from the 4th of July — posted nearly a month before his response — and the GAC Family actress is hardly the first person to make such a mistake.

Either way, Candace Cameron Bure found her name making the rounds on another news cycle, which is likely not anybody’s preferred way to start the week. That being the case, it’s hard to say if Hilary Duff’s Instagram post was in response to all the media attention, or simply a cute post of her young daughter having a case of the Mondays. Check it out:

Little Mae certainly does look like she’d rather just stay out of all of it, but it’s possible there's no deeper meaning to this than Hilary Duff simply wanting to share the super relatable snap of her adorable little girl.

Candace Cameron Bure, for her part, did not respond directly to Matthew Koma, posting a video to her Instagram Stories reciting the Bible verse Isaiah 12:2:

(Image credit: Instagram)

There was obviously no reference in her reading to the continued TikTok hullabaloo (Bruce Springsteen makes zero appearances in Scripture), but responding via Bible verse does seem to be par for the course with the Full House alum. Candace Cameron Bure initially posted a different verse from Isaiah after JoJo Siwa’s accusations that she was the “rudest celebrity” the So You Think You Can Dance judge had ever met.