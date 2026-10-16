Hilary Duff Threw On A Cute Yellow Swimsuit On Her Girls Trip, But The Internet Kept Bringing Up Mom Drama

Hilary Duff has been lifemaxxing lately, between going on tour for the first time in almost 20 years and raising her four kids with her husband, Matthew Koma. So, a tropical vacation with the gals sounds like the perfect next move for the pop star before heading to play more shows. However, when she posted all the gorgeous pics, people couldn’t stop talking about that mom group drama with Ashley Tisdale.

Duff took to her social media this week to share a ton of blissful photos of herself and seven of her friends having the best time in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico. Check 'em out:

The eight women (notably including Mandy Moore) look like they had a blast getting some rest and relaxation at the One&Only Mandarina resort, located along the Pacific coast. But under the post captioned “The group chat made it to the jungle”, the comment section was flooded with the same joke about Ashley Tisdale. As you can see:

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"I just know Ashley Tisdale is punching the air right now😂"

"You know Tisdale is punching the wall right now 😅"

"Ashley Tisdale must be dying of jealousy lol"

"I know Ashley T & Christy Carlson are gonna find a way to make this about them."

"I bet that Ashley girl wish she was there lol"

"Y’all forgot about Ashley Tisdale"

To be clear, all these comments are from people who have no idea what Ashley Tisdale thinks of Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore and company’s Mexico trip. Tisdale also no longer follows either of them on Instagram, so maybe she’s just living in ignorant bliss about the whole thing.

The internet is referencing Ashley Tisdale’s viral article in The Cut called “Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group,” which was published back in January. In the essay, Tisdale wrote about how becoming a mother led her to seek out connection in the form of a mom group. While at first being part of one made her feel like she “found [her] village”, she later started to feel “left out” and decided to quit the group.

While Tisdale never named names, the internet connected the two former Disney Channel stars after looking back at past social media posts. Meghan Trainor was also dragged into the drama, but said she was a “bad mom friend” because she never ended up having a presence in the group.

Duff’s husband, who had previously roasted Candace Cameron Bure, fired back at Tisdale’s essay by posting a photo of himself parodying Tisdale’s article. It read “When You’re The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers” with the subhead “A Mom Group Tell All Through A Father’s Eyes.” He also captioned it with: “Read my new interview with @TheCut”.

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This quote from Tisdale's mom group article is particularly apt following Duff’s new post:

You deserve to go through motherhood with people who actually, you know, like you… And if you have to wonder if they do, here's the hard-earned lesson I hope you'll take to heart: It's not the right group for you. Even if it looks like they're having the best time on Instagram.

Social media can certainly be deceptive, but between Hilary Duff and her gals playing Mahjong, catching sight of a rainbow by the ocean, wearing comfy robes together and having beachside drinks, it looks like an absolute blast! All in all, it sounds like Tisdale is happy staying out of the drama, Duff's mom group is staying strong, and it could be a while before the internet forgets what happened.