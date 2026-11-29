Whenever a new film comes out from Walt Disney Animation, I always look forward to what easter eggs those sneaky and clever animators will hide in the details. Now that Hexed has become the latest Disney movie, we have to talk about what I found. There are a couple of easy-to-spot callbacks to some Disney classics, but that Twilight easter egg? I never thought I’d see it from the House of Mouse!

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation)

The Two Disney Easter Eggs In Hexed You Can’t Miss

Hexed is all about witches and magic, meaning there were a lot of opportunities for Walt Disney Animation to reference other movies from their past. The easter egg that immediately caught my attention is located in Billie’s beautiful room. Did you notice she has a magic carpet rug by her desk? This one from Aladdin, of course:

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation)

There are many others in her room. In fact, the Twilight one I’m leading up to takes place in her room as well. But there’s even more. There’s a Mad Hatter-styled sticker, à la Alice in Wonderland, on her door. Also, her nails actually seem to be a reference to Sorcerer Mickey from Fantasia. And, when Billie goes to Hexed, she dances with some brooms that are very reminiscent of the brooms Mickey dances with in the same movie. One you definitely have to know is the Little Mermaid easter egg.

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(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation)

While Billie is in Hexe’s town square, she comes across a character who looks just like Ursula and is officially called Cursula. She even says “poor unfortunate souls” while selling her goods in the town square. The very cool extra layer to this not-so-subtle easter egg is the voice behind it. Jodi Benson, aka the voice of Ariel, plays Cursula! Just check the credits.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

And, The Unexpected Twilight Reference You Have To Hunt For

That brings me to the awaited Twilight easter egg. In the deep background of Billie’s room, there’s a poster that’s so obviously a reference. It’s clearly a recreation of the original Twilight movie poster, right down to the font. It’s just called Midnight instead of Twilight. I love it so much. Take a look:

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation)

It’s honestly perfect because Billie’s cool-girl style makes her seem like such a Twilight girlie. She’s got pink hair and combat boots. Clearly she’s into the vampire romance! I’m so happy that Disney decided to change the gender of the movie’s protagonist, in part because of this.

Is Billie officially the first Disney character who’s also a Twihard? I think she might be! I’m also curious if she’s also a Disney princess, but that’s neither here nor there.

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I’m sure there are a ton more easter eggs for Hexed, but I’m proud of myself for all I noticed thus far, especially that fun Twilight one. You can check out what people are saying about Hexed and catch Billie at Disney Parks as we welcome the latest of Walt Disney Animated films to the studio’s storied collection of magical films.