It’s no secret that Taylor Swift has amassed a large group of celebrity friends. Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran and Sabrina Carpenter are just a few of the big names that make up Swift’s personal orbit. The beloved pop star has spoken quite a bit about friendship over the years and, most recently, she spoke about it in reference to her involvement with the 2026 movie schedule entry Toy Story 5. Swift’s latest sentiments on the subject are particularly poignant given where she reportedly stands with Karlie Kloss and Blake Lively.

Taylor Swift Opens Up About Friendship While Discussing Toy Story 5

For the latest Toy Story film, Swift wrote and recorded an original song, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” and it’s currently nominated for two Grammy Awards. Swift has been making the rounds amid awards season, helping the Pixar team promote the legacy sequel, which seems to be a serious contender for some major awards. During a press conference, Swift discussed (via Hello!) the acclaimed movie’s theme of friendship and stressed the importance of someone looking back on such intimate bonds. She also said this:

You may feel, ‘Oh, that friend I had, that was really a special time, and even though I don't know that person anymore, I hope they're doing great,’ or feeling like you could count on your friends to be there when you needed them; feeling like you don't need to have a million of the wrong friends.

The “Delicate” performer’s comments fall directly in line with the narrative of the new Toy Story film, which sees young Bonnie attempting to make genuine friendships. At the same time, cowgirl doll Jessie also reflects fondly on the bond she had with her former owner, Emily. Those plot threads culminated into a truly sentimental third act for the billion-dollar-grossing film. Aside from that, though, Swift’s thoughts are indeed sweet, and they do speak to the nature of how friends come in and out of our lives as time goes on.

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Given Swift’s sentiments, it’s honestly hard not to think about her own girl squad and where she stands with certain people. Her relationships with Lively and Kloss have been significant topics of discussion over the past year, and there are a few reasons for that.

Where Does Taylor Swift Stand With Karlie Kloss And Blake Lively?

The Swift/Kloss friendship began in 2012 after the two publicly showed admiration for each other, and they remained tight until rumors of a falling-out between the two surfaced in 2018., By 2019, it was alleged that Kloss’ continued friendship with former talent manager Scooter Braun (who was in conflict with Swift over her music catalogue) served as a point of contention. While Swift and Kloss wouldn’t be spotted publicly for years after that, the latter surprisingly attended an Eras Tour show. Also, Kloss’ presence at Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding in July 2026 and her subsequent attendance at Chiefs games also seemed to suggest the two were friends again.

Meanwhile, Lively and Swift’s friendship seems to be in a very different place. The pair became friends around 2015 and, for years, they were chummy, even attending Chiefs games together. However, the friendship reportedly soured in early 2025 when Swift was pulled into Lively’s It Ends with Us drama with Justin Baldoni. The rumors of a strained friendship seemed to be confirmed when Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds weren’t invited to Swift’s wedding.

Something that should be made clear in all of this, however, is that Taylor Swift hasn’t publicly addressed the states of her relationships with Blake Lively and Karlie Kloss. With that, the general public can only speculate as to where Swift truly stands with these other stars. Regardless, considering how much emphasis Swift places on the importance of friendship – whether that be related to Toy Story 5 or not – I wouldn’t be surprised if fans were to continue to keep eyes on her friend group.