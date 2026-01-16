After Home Town’s Erin Napier Admitted To Being In Her ‘Softest Mommy’ Era Fans Had All The Kind Words

It was just a few days ago that the 2026 TV schedule saw HGTV fans being able to enjoy the Season 10 premiere of Home Town. The small town-set home renovation series hosted by Ben and Erin Napier has been a hit for a full decade, and though the focus has been on how the couple rebuilds and preserves buildings in their native Laurel, Mississippi, they’ve also been open about things in their personal lives from time to time. Well, after Erin opened up about being in her “softest mommy” era, fans rallied behind her by offering kind and supportive words.

What Erin Napier Said About Being In Her “Softest Mommy” Era

Ben and Erin Napier have said that the tenth season of Home Town was their most difficult yet, with it focusing on “the largest group of extremely difficult projects” the married couple has ever completed. This likely means that their already incredibly busy renovation schedules were even more packed than usual, while they continued to balance the “dance” of parenting their two young daughters.

Recently, though, Erin took to Instagram and said that she’d actually watched as the show aired for the “first time” and “noticed the way age is changing me,” explaining, in part:

I noticed my arms, that used to be thinner, and I smiled at the thought of how Mae mutters that I am 'the softest mommy in the world' when she pushes her face into me as she falls asleep. I have been on TV for a decade now, and years ago I cared more what the viewer might think. Oh but these days I’m the softest mommy, who makes the pancakes and wrinkles up my forehead worrying if we did enough reading today.

I’m sure being on TV comes with lots of challenges that some people wouldn’t even imagine, but fretting over how you look to potentially millions of strangers has to be something that nearly everyone would understand. Not only is it probably better for one’s mental health, overall, to be able to let at least some of that anxiety go, but Erin sounds totally comfortable with her forehead wrinkles and soft arms appearing on screen because it means less time “staring at myself in the mirror worrying what you, viewer, might feel about the way I look,” and more time to spend with her kids.

The Lantern House author has opened up before about “cruel” social media comments with regards to the Napiers' personal lives, but luckily, fans were totally on her side as they came in droves to support her:

Ok well I’ve been watching for 10 seasons and I thought *just last night* that you’ve never looked better!...I feel like I’m watching you age backwards!

THIS. One of the many reasons why you’ve been on TV 10 years. Pure. Loving. Real. True. Beautiful inside and out. We need more of you in this world. 💛

I’ve been watching since the beginning, you always look happy...I think there is nothing more beautiful and it shows!♥️♥️♥️

Love the show for many reasons, but you and your husband being so refreshing and delightful is the biggest one.

You’re beautiful inside and out! One of the most genuine souls on the Telly. Keep being the YOU we need to view!

She ended her post by sharing a message for all the moms out there, and said:

I have decided it’s delicious and comforting to be rebellious about our vanity. We can’t care about everything, mamas!

Truthfully, no one can "care about everything," so I think hers is a message that everyone, whether they’re mothers or not, could stand to hear. Maybe Erin’s words can act as a gentle reminder for us all that choosing what really matters to us and letting that be our guide is always important.