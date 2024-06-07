90 Day Fiancé's Stephanie Matto Calls Out One Spinoff For Reportedly Faking Storylines
Her NDA is expired.
Since the dawn of reality television, audiences have questioned the legitimacy of how much drama is actual "reality," and how much is manufactured by editing or flat-out deception. 90 Day Fiancé has long faced allegations of faking storylines by former cast members, and now Stephanie Matto is throwing her experiences into the mix. The former cast member says her non-disclosure agreement (NDA) is up, and she's apparently wasting no time in calling out The Single Life for not being as authentic as it's presented.
Matto, who once made headlines for her fart jar business that ended after a medical emergency that she misinterpreted as being a heart attack, is now spilling the tea on the TLC show now that her agreement for 90 Day: The Single Life has expired. The reality star took to TikTok alleging she and producers fabricated a lot of her storyline in the spinoff. In her words:
Stephanie added that when she told producers she didn't feel like she would break her celibacy, they would act disappointed. Taking her at her word, it seems like both parties played a part in the deception, though it's not clear whether or not the producers were actively aware Stephanie wasn't dating either person legitimately. One could surmise there being at least one level of plausible deniability, but that producers still knew they were filming a fabricated storyline.
As Stephanie continued, however, it seemed there was some alleged evidence that there was some fakery going to be filmed. The former 90 Day Fiancé cast member said that she ended up doing what they asked, but because it wasn't with someone who consented to being on camera, they tried to manufacture it happening another way. She continued:
As always, we should take these allegations with a grain of salt, but Stephanie's not the first to make such claims. Larissa Dos Santos Lima claimed producers created the storyline of her borrowing money for plastic surgery to pull viewers in, and that she actually funded it on her own. Deaven Clegg also claimed fakery on her final season with Jihoon Lee, saying they were already separated but still wanted to be paid for the season.
If 90 Day: The Single Life had many fake storylines with cast members, it wouldn't be too surprising. The series has primarily existed as a way to get previously featured cast members involved after their relationships end. Given their heartbreak, I could see them not being so willing to jump into a new relationship quickly.
It would make a lot more sense to me if the relationships were manufactured merely so they could appear on television without worry of commitment to another new relationship. I'd be okay with that reality sometimes, especially after Chantel Everett's wild romance with that Greek guy, which felt too soon after her divorce. Whether Stephanie's claims are true or not, I will be that much more scrutinizing with this spinoff in the future.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus. Now would be the perfect time to catch up on the previous seasons or even check out Stephanie Matto's alleged fake storyline, which is available to stream right now with a Max subscription.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.