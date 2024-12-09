How A Former Big Bang Theory Actor Feels About The World Continuing On With Spinoffs Like Young Sheldon And Georgie & Mandy

While The Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon was one of many shows that ended in 2024, the show lives on with spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which debuted amid the 2024 TV schedule. With the two shows being prequels, fans get a different look at the Cooper family and an extensive dive into the Big Bang Universe. While it’s unknown if there will be another prequel spinoff in the future one former actor from the original series is giving his take on the spinoffs.

Georgie & Mandy centers on Sheldon Cooper’s titular older brother, played by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment’s Mandy. The spinoff’s title foreshadowsGeorgie’s many marriages, as fans already know from his brief appearance on The Big Bang Theory. Jerry O’Connell portrayed Georgie on TBBT and, with there now being a series dedicated to the character that he originated that takes place in the past, The Talk co-host shared some positive thoughts while discussing the spinoffs with Bleeding Cool. He also weighed in on whether he'd play Georgie again:

I love the fact that they have that new sitcom. I would love to be part of it, man. Maybe if they have a flash-forward, how funny would it be…they're so they're incredibly talented. I'm so happy about all their success. It's great, and I love the fact that 'The Big Bang [Theory]' world keeps up. It's like a superhero franchise, and they keep coming up with spin-offs. It's great, like Starfleet!

(Image credit: CBS)

Jerry O’Connell appeared in three episodes of The Big Bang Theory closer to the end of its 12-season run. Despite a Georgie spinoff being set in the past, it's great to know that O’Connell is down to reprise his role in some form. Unlike Young Sheldon, Georgie & Mandy is not only a multi-camera comedy, and there’s no narrator. Still, there's the possibility that there could be some type of flashforward, giving O’Connell the chance to appear as Georgie once again.

Ahead of Young Sheldon’s finale earlier this year, it was announced that CBS was developing a new spinoff with Georgie and Mandy. It was hard to predict how it would turn out, but it's proven to be entertaining thus far. The series centers on the titular couple and their baby, Cece, living with Mandy’s parents and navigating this new life of theirs. There have already been a few other Young Sheldon cast members guest starring, but Iain Armitage has not been brought back as Sheldon just yet.

Meanwhile, The Big Bang Theory franchise is still expanding. Co-creator Chuck Lorre is developing a new series set in the fictional universe, which seemingly be set in the present. Back in October, the Big Bang offshoot took a major step in the right direction. Three former actors of the CBS sitcom are under talent holding deals, and while Brian Posehn, Lauren Lapkus, and Kevin Sussman have not been confirmed to star in the show, which will be available to Max subscription holders. It's early days for that show, but who knows? Maybe Jerry O'Connell could pop up there!

Fans can watch Georgie & Mandy any time with a Paramount+ subscription, and new episodes air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.