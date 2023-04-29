Pete Davidson And Chase Sui Wonders Were Both At The Bupkis Premiere, But Totally Avoided Taking Red Carpet Photos Together

The Internet is pretty obsessed with Pete Davidson’s love life , as his dating history includes some of the hottest names in entertainment, including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Emily Ratajkowski and Kim Kardashian . With his rumored girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders appearing on Bupkis — the upcoming Peacock series that is a fictionalized version of Davidson’s life — one might think the red-carpet premiere would be the perfect place to make that relationship official! That’s not how it went down, however, and though both Davidson and Wonders attended the event, they totally avoided taking pics on the red carpet together.

Starring alongside Pete Davidson in Bupkis, which is set to premiere on Thursday, May 4, are Edie Falco and Joe Pesci, with a wild number of impressive guest stars, including Bobby Cannavale, Ray Romano, Brad Garrett, Charlie Day, Davidson’s Saturday Night Live co-star Kenan Thompson and many, many more. It was a big night for the actor, but he played it cool in a gray hoodie — I guess wearing sweats on the red carpet is his thing now — underneath a large denim duster.

(Image credit: (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images))

Rumors about Pete Davidson and Harvard grad Chase Sui Wonders have been swirling since the comedian’s situationship with Emily Ratajkowski fizzled out in December. The actors played a couple in the movie Bodies Bodies Bodies last year, where they reportedly had “insane chemistry” on set . It’s a shame they didn’t give the cameras a peek of that chemistry at the Bupkis premiere though, where Wonders walked the carpet solo in a cool all-black ensemble.

(Image credit: (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage))

Page Six sources say the couple arrived in separate vehicles, but once inside they spent time together, and Chase Sui Wonders was apparently “googly-eyed” at her beau. They also were photographed getting cuddly at the afterparty, per. People .

Third-wheeling with the couple seemed to be Pete Davidson’s BFF Machine Gun Kelly, who reportedly has a guest role in Bupkis. He also, incidentally, went solo on the red carpet, just days after he also appeared to celebrate his 33rd birthday without fiancée Megan Fox .

It’s good to see that Pete Davidson was appearing to have fun with his friends and family — he posed for photos with his mom Amy and sister Casey , who were also in attendance — but it seems like the past few months have featured some rough moments for the actor. Davidson was reportedly asked to take some time away from the Bupkis set after he allegedly had a meltdown, damaging a truck’s windshield and throwing candles and coffee cups . The actor may also be looking at criminal charges, after he crashed his car into a house in March while driving with Chase Sui Wonders.