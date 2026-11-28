Although Bari Weiss has been the editor-in-chief of CBS News for over a year now, the past several months have truly served as the test of her editorial prowess. That’s especially the case where 60 Minutes is concerned, given Season 59 is airing in the aftermath of her major behind-the-scenes changes. In recent weeks, the show has reportedly seen ratings setbacks, and series alums haven’t been holding back. Now, one former producer is weighing in on how Weiss and her colleagues have already “failed” the show.

Weiss and 60 Minutes executive producer Nick Bilton parted with a number of series veterans on May 28, which is now said to be known internally as “Black Thursday.” Among the people to be let go was Guy Campanile, who worked with CBS News for 34 years before being fired. The veteran journalist recently spoke with The Wall Street Journal about the news magazine show’s new era. In Campanile’s estimation, the show has lost its “sizzle,” and he also believes there’s a key indicator of that:

If it's Wednesday, and you can't remember what was on the show on Sunday, you failed.

That wasn’t all that was said by Campanile, who served as 60’s managing editor by the time he was let go. He also opined that Weiss was spearheading “the destruction of the most prestigious news program on American television” and creating unmemorable coverage as a result. Weiss herself recently responded to concerns about the show, stating that it had been doing “tremendously well” and that she’d been aiming to block out the noise surrounding it. Nevertheless, the numbers remain a major topic of discussion.

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Last week, as part of the WSJ’s same story, the news outlet reported that with nine 60 Minutes Season 59 episodes that aired between September 9 and November 16, the show averaged 8.3 million viewers. That number marked a 16 percent drop from last season, and there’s further nuance to this decline as well. What’s been specifically noted is that the news program has seen a 25 percent decrease in the ever-so-crucial 25-54 demographic.

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As previously alluded to, Guy Camanile isn’t the only series veteran to have weighed in on this new era of the show. Months before the season began, fired correspondent Scott Pelley criticized Bari Weiss’ leadership and argued that CBS News needed “adult supervision.” For another fired employee, veteran correspondent Cecilia Vega, it “hurts to watch” the show carry on as it has. Vega also admitted to still finding it “disturbing” that she still didn’t know the exact reason why she was fired.

Insiders have made a plethora of claims about Bari Weiss, with some most recently claiming that the Free Press founder entered CBS like a “conquering hero.” Despite that, it’s alleged that times have changed due to the ratings struggles that have reportedly impacted shows like CBS Mornings and CBS Evening News as well. Reports still indicate, however, that Skydance chief David Ellison still has considerable confidence in Weiss’ ability to lead the Eye Network’s news branch.

For now, the viewing public will just have to wait and see whether the situation for 60 Minutes improves and what moves Bari Weiss makes next. It’ll also be interesting to see which other former CBS employees choose to weigh in on the matter. Viewers, meanwhile, can check out the show when it airs on Sundays at 7 p.m. ET on CBS amid the 2026 TV schedule.