There is a long-running belief about stand-up comedians that, at least those of a certain generation, they are misanthropes. Chris Rock seems to believe that about his generation of comics, at least in some ways, as he discussed with Ben Stiller recently on the A24 podcast. It’s something that Rock doesn’t see in some newer comedians on the scene, specifically Druski, who hosted Saturday Night Live recently.

During the conversation, Stiller and Rock discuss just how different it is for young comics to get noticed today than it was for them in the 1980s and ‘90s. It’s not an “Unc” situation, though. They weren’t telling old war stories about how kids today have it better or easier (though they do in some very real ways). Instead, it was about how the path to success doesn’t make a comic as cynical as it made them, and that’s a good thing. Of Druski hosting Saturday Night Live, on the 2026 TV schedule, Rock says:

I went to SNL the other night. Druski hosted. He’s got some funny sketch stuff…. It was like a guy hosting SNL for the first time. What I’m trying to say is, [He] was the most confident, well-adjusted young comedian I’ve ever seen. It was so healthy. I don’t think — we’re not that [healthy]. [Laughs] He had a confidence, he was sure of himself. By the way, he was funny. It’s a great show.

Druski, as they discuss, didn’t need to come up through the nightclubs and make unfunded short films and pray they got noticed. Instead, they can do their thing and get noticed by thousands, or millions, of people all at once on platforms like YouTube. That builds confidence in young comedians, because they aren’t beaten back by the harsh realities of the entertainment industry as it existed 30 or 40 years ago for Rock and Stiller.

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The comparison that Rock makes after seeing Druski's SNL in person is to one of his idols and maybe the best comedian of the era, Eddie Murphy. That’s one hell of an endorsement to be sure, but like Druski, Murphy exploded onto the scene at a very young age, and his star lit off like a Roman candle. That was as rare as hen’s teeth back then, but that’s what Rock was highlighting, telling Stiller:

The only guy that I've ever seen that confident was Eddie Murphy. All the other comedians had no confidence at all. We're just like, 'Love us. Oh my god. Will someone love us?' I've been watching specials lately, and boy, the confidence is sickening sometimes. I do the research. I'm like, 'This is your first special?'

Murphy’s first special was Delirious (one of the best stand-up specials ever), which is still iconic 43 years later, and I actually watched it again recently. It’s remarkable to see that confidence Rock is talking about. After all, Murphy was 22 years old at the time, but oozed more confidence than some successful comedians twice his age. Watching Druski’s SNL (and I’ll admit I didn’t know much about the YouTube star before the episode), you see what Rock is talking about. It’s pretty remarkable.