SPOILERS lie ahead for the The Great British Bake Off Series 17 final, now streaming with a Netflix subscription.

Oh my goodness, what a truly great season of The Great British Bake Off we’ve just witnessed! While I thought longtime judge Prue saying goodbye might put a damper in my enjoyment of the series, it’s been as good as it's ever been. I’ve quickly grown fond of Nigella Lawson, her viral eating and all, and I once again found myself getting attached to the contestants as they went through each signature, technical and showstopper. Now, I’ve got to talk about The Final! It had me reaching for the tissues in the best way, but I do have one serious bone to pick as well.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Finale Had Me So Emotional (For More Than The Winner)

The Great British Bake Off has always stood out among other competition shows because of how wholesome and sweet it is. I was happy to see that uplifting vibe continue into Series 17, and it was very much present in the final with three young men, Mo, Moyin and Tom left to compete for the “winner” title. When they completed the competition, they went in for a group hug, and I was very touched by seeing the three of them holding hands as they awaited who would win the whole thing. Talk about good sportsmanship!

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Then, when Moyin’s name was called, it was the most joyous moment. I found myself crying tears of joy, not only as the 22-year-old’s family jumped in absolute excitement but also when all of his competitors dancing around with him at the win. What also wrecked me was when Connie, who also had me emotional when she was eliminated, went up to Moyin and congratulated him, almost as if she had become a new member of his family.

And, as if I wasn’t already all up in my feelings already, a series of updates revealed that all the contestants have became friends after they filmed the season. They’ve met up for baking sessions, double dates and field trips, and they all even turned up to Shannon’s wedding. It really goes to show that this isn’t just a competition series, it’s a community. And, something Mo’s aunt said earlier in the episode has been sticking with me:

He’s not had a massive group of friends as he was growing up, but it’s wonderful to see him grow over the past few months because he’s come out of his shell so much, he’s more confident about his baking, he’s more confident about himself.

I love when competition series like this can actually be a place for its contestants to grow as people and make new connections, and Series 17 perfectly encompassed that.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Still Have Issues With The Last Showstopper Assignment

OK, but one detail from the finale really bothered me. To me, the final showstopper should allow its finalists to really showcase their growth and abilities in a way that will be memorable and inspiring to its viewers. However, it was clear to me that they just weren’t given enough time to complete the “landscape” challenge up to their ambitions. This was so frustrating to me, and I even began yelling at my TV.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I mean, look at what Moyin wanted to do, and what he was able to complete in the allotted four hours and a half time:

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ultimately, I briefly looked at past seasons, and the four-and-a-half hour time limit is pretty standard for the finale. But, if The Great British Bake Off is trying to up the stakes for its bakers with more challenging assignments, you can’t keep the same production schedule, can you? I don’t think the showstopper was fair to its three finalists, who clearly and simply didn’t have enough time to complete it as they intended to. I mean, when not one of them felt like they could finish it you know there’s an issue.

Anyways, all in all, I had a blast with The Great British Bake Off Series 17. And I’ll, of course, be moving right to the new holiday episodes that have already premiered on the 2026 TV schedule.