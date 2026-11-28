As the year begins to wrap up, there are plenty of 2026 Christmas movies to look forward to. Not surprisingly, a chunk of those are part of Hallmark’s annual Countdown to Christmas lineup, which actually began in October. In fact, we're still weeks away from the December holiday, and a massive number of people have already been tuning in to the festive films. With that in mind, Hallmark mainstay Alison Sweeney is starring in a brand-new Christmas flick that is not premiering in December, and she told us her perfect time for a Hallmark movie.

Sweeney is set to star in the upcoming Hallmark movie, Miles to Christmas, and it's going to premiere on Sunday, November 29. She developed the concept with Ashley Williams, but she did not have a say in when the film would be released. Rather than airing in December, Miles to Christmas got a spot right at the end of November. Even with Countdown to Christmas starting in October, it’s definitely hard to get into the Christmas spirit before December for some. However, Sweeney told CinemaBlend that Miles to Christmas’ spot on the lineup was actually pretty perfect:

I think Hallmark has created such a magical Christmas vibe that starts back in October! I love that they’ve extended the Christmas cheer. For me, it doesn’t take away from Thanksgiving at all. So, I’m really excited for our movie to premiere at the end of Thanksgiving weekend. Everyone’s bellies are full, and they’re in bed early, getting ready for a few more weeks before the Christmas break! So, it seems a perfect time for me.

I can definitely see Sweeney’s point. While some people start decorating for the holidays after Halloween, others won't acknowledge the holiday season until after Thanksgiving. So, while Miles to Christmas is premiering in November, it is also being released after Thanksgiving, and at a time when even more people are starting to get into the Christmas spirit. Plus, I think the actress is right: the perfect way to end the Thanksgiving weekend is with a holiday film you can enjoy with your family.

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Airing at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Miles to Christmas will center on a snowstorm that disrupts travel plans for people going from Chicago to Tennessee. So Cassidy Fields (Ashley Williams) and Johanna “Jo” Woods (Sweeney) hitch a ride in Jo’s trucker brother Chase’s (Steve Lund) 18-wheeler to make it home for Christmas morning. Sweeney and Williams actually developed the concept together, making it all the more magical.

Even though Sweeney thinks the weekend after Thanksgiving is the perfect time to watch a Christmas movie, the actress is also a fan of Christmas in July. On top of Countdown to Christmas, Hallmark does an annual lineup of holiday movies in the summer, consisting of old and new favorites. Of course, it’s hard to get into the Christmas spirit in the summer, which is actually when a lot of holiday movies are filmed, but it’s never too early to celebrate. To that point, Sweeney told CinemaBlend she thinks Christmas in July is great and that it’s “really fun to perk up the hot summer with some good Christmas movies.”

So, really, any time is a good time for a Christmas movie. And Miles to Christmas will be the perfect flick to get into the holiday spirit. The new movie premieres on Sunday, November 29, at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel, and the next day on Hallmark+.