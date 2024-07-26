Ice Spice Thinks Your Comments About Her And Taylor Swift Are Pretty 'Rude,' Thank You Very Much

In Taylor Swift’s song “Karma” she sings “karma takes all my friends to the summit,” and on the version of the track featuring Ice Spice the rapper follows that line up with “facts.” The two met recording it, and since then, as Swift releases new work and Ice Spice drops a new album, they’ve publicly supported each other, proving that lyric to be true. It’s been great to see, however, of course, there are haters. Now, the “Deli” rapper is opening up about the “rude” comments regarding her friendship with the pop star.

When “Karma” came out, Ice Spice was in the midst of her massive rise to fame, and the Rolling Stone article noted that “some saw Swift’s decision to work with Ice as a calculated attempt at clout.” The rapper quickly dispelled that, and called out the haters, explaining that she is genuinely great friends with the pop star:

Which is so rude to me, [because] why would she not want to be my friend? Taylor fucks with me. She’s so funny. I think our personalities mesh really well.

Of course, both women are not strangers to online criticism, and they’ve handled all this with grace and poise. They’ve also proven time and time again that they’re incredibly good friends in both a personal and professional sense following their collaboration on “Karma.”

The Story Behind How Taylor Swift And Ice Spice Met

Ice Spice’s friendship with Swift dates back to the album Midnights and the re-release of “Karma,” which featured the rapper. The two met because of the track, as Ice Spice told Rolling Stone:

I was living in my first apartment in Jersey, and [producer] Riot was there recording me. And I remember my manager called me, and he usually texts, but he called, and he’s like, ‘You ready for this one?’ And I’m thinking it’s going to be some bad news or something. He’s like, ‘Taylor Swift has a record for you to get on from her album.’ I’m playing it cool on the phone. I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s cool. Super cool.’ And then I hang up the phone and I’m hysterically crying. I’m in my walk-in closet, and I’m like, ‘Bro, this is not real life.’ Riot definitely filmed it. That’ll probably be in a documentary one day.

Since “Karma’s” release, the two have maintained their friendship publicly.

While Swift doesn’t publicly comment on her relationships often, she shows up for her loved ones in big ways. Like supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce by going to games or showing her love for her besties Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds by being seen out and about with them and uplifting their movies, it’s obvious that she cares deeply about her pals.

The same can be said about her relationship with Ice Spice. When Kelce and Swift made surprise cameos on Saturday Night Live last season, it was in support of the rapper, who was one of Season 49’s musical guests . Along with introducing her performance on the sketch comedy show, the pop star was also seen with Ice Spice at the Super Bowl, as they were both in that expensive suite cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs .

Swift also attended Ice Spice’s performance at Coachella, and the rapper shouted the pop star out during it. Oh, also, when “Karma” came out, the two closed out the Eras Tour shows in New Jersey together.

Clearly, they admire each other, and the “Fortnight” singer proved that once again as she reciprocated Ice Spice’s sweet comments in the Rolling Stone article, by telling the magazine:

I love when I meet a new artist who takes a keen interest in not just the music, but the music industry and how it works. I’ve seen how our industry tries to convince artists that they’re better off just being creative and making music and letting the labels and the management do the rest. Seeing Ice lean into the strategic, financial, and business aspects of her career is really exciting for me. The more artists learn about the inner workings of the music industry, the more power they can have in their creative world. I knew based on the questions she asked and the observations she made that she didn’t just want to be a passenger in her own career. She wanted to be the driver of it.

Both women are forces to be reckoned with, and it’s so nice to see them supporting each other so loudly and proudly. It seemed pretty clear to me that they weren’t collaborating for clout, and Ice Spice’s latest comments bluntly confirmed that.

Now, we can move forward and get excited about everything Taylor Swift and Ice Spice have coming up next. I know I can’t wait for it all, however, I also am looking forward to seeing how these two continue to show up for one another as they dominate the music industry.