Disney’s newest animated movie, Hexed, has officially hit theaters, and despite some concerning first reviews, the movie is getting people talking. There’s been lots of chatter around all the Disney-themed Easter eggs hidden in the film, and whether or not Billie is the newest Disney Princess. However, the biggest topic of conversation seems to be around Billie’s eccentric animal sidekick, Beef Roger Crummchuk, and his resemblance to another beloved Disney feline, the Cheshire Cat. However, I couldn’t help but notice the similarities between him and Back to the Future’s Doc Brown.

Now, don’t get me wrong, from an aesthetic perspective, Beef definitely looks like The Cheshire Cat. Both eccentric felines have bushy tails and yellow eyes. Plus, Beef even wears a pink coat that resembles the stripes of the beloved Alice in Wonderland cat. And they both can do weird things with their bodies, like stretching extremely long in Beef’s case. However, that’s really where the similarities end; at least, for me.

Personality and character arc-wise, Beef is a lot more like my favorite eccentric scientist, Doc. Beef might not be a “mad scientist” in the same way that Doc is, but he definitely gives off the same vibe. Beef has potions galore in his trailer-turned-van and always seems to know the perfect solution to get Billie out of a pickle. Sounds a lot like Doc, right? I mean, the entire premise of one of the greatest time travel movies is that past Doc has to help Marty McFly get back to the future.

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Beef’s home also feels reminiscent of Doc’s garage turned science lab. Both places are filled with gadgets and potions, and both characters have unusual collections. For Doc, it’s clocks, of course, but for Beef, the collection manifests in the form of porcelain dolls.

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Doc and Beef are also both outcasts in their respective worlds, leaving them to lead loner lifestyles aside from their friendships with mischievous teenagers Marty McFly and Billie Doe. And they both have to learn to trust their teenage friends to save the day.

While it’s unclear how much the animators meant for Beef to resemble the Cheshire Cat and even Doc, there’s no denying that the writers were definitely thinking about Doc Brown since Beef quotes the time-travel-obsessed scientist verbatim.

After a tense stand-off between Billie and her grandmother, the ragtag gang finds themselves tasked with finding an all-knowing owl to help them learn a special spell. Safe in Beef’s trailer, which is floating in the water, Billie laments that there’s no road for them to follow to get to the owl. Beef throws on his glasses and says:

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Where we’re going, we don’t need roads.

And then the trailer’s wheels turn upward, looking oddly similar to the way the DeLorean converts from a car into a flying time machine at the end of Back to the Future.

It could be purely coincidental that Beef utters one of Doc’s most iconic lines, but I don’t think so. I think the writers knew that Beef was going to give off major Doc Brown vibes, and found a clever way to honor more directly. Thankfully, I’m always on the hunt for easter eggs, and it paid off majorly this time.

The only thing that could make the Beef and Doc similarities even better is if Christopher Lloyd had voiced the loner feline. However, that’s not to say I didn’t love Walton Goggins’ performance, because I totally did!

I can’t wait for Hexed to be available with a Disney+ subscription so I can watch it and then immediately watch Back to the Future so I can judge just how similar Beef and Doc are.