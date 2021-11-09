Insecure's Amanda Seales Addresses AKA Controversy Again After Sorority Threatens Lawsuit

Insecure's AKA controversy has been the biggest situation to rock the HBO series in a while. Twitter users weren't exactly pleased when they watched Amanda Seales, as the bougie Tiffany DuBois, sport the AKA colors and letters. Many fans of the comedy (mostly Black Greeks) criticized not only the show but Seales and series co-creator Issa Rae as well. Black sororities and fraternities take their cultures seriously so, in some respects the reactions aren't too surprising. With things still somewhat bubbling, the Insecure star decided to address the issue head-on, after legal action was threatened.

The conflict initially seemed to stay on social media with Issa Rae and Community alum Yvette Nicole Brown chiming in on Amanda Seales’ behalf. But things took a turn, as AKA executive director Cynthia D. Howell claimed the organization was looking into the beloved HBO comedy's unauthorized use of the letters and colors. According to Black Enterprise, the group might be looking to sue the series and its premium cable home. After this latest development and internet uproar, Seales officially spoke out during her appearance on the Jemele Hill is Unbothered podcast. For the actress and comedian, she feels the controversy has more to do with her online persona than her character:

The thing with the AKA stuff was wild because I do feel like there were folks using their love for the sorority as a mask to express their hatred for me. And I was like, 'This ain’t about a trademark.' To some people, it was just about a trademark. To some people, they were like, 'Hey, I’m not sure if this was approved.' Fair. But to some people, their issue wasn’t a trademark. Their issue is why is Amanda Seales wearing the AKA logo? And Tiffany DuBois was wearing the AKA logo. I would never wear an AKA logo.

Just as she did in her initial response on Instagram, the star sought to differentiate herself from her character. As far as her internet persona goes, she has become a public figure that audiences either love or hate, there’s no gray area. But the Insecure situation seemed to conjure up personal memories for the multi-hyphenate. During the same interview, the actress further opened up about her prior experience with Black sororities and fraternities:

I understand after I had a particular experience as a youth and learned the hard way when I unwittingly had on a shirt that was owned by an AKA. It’s a long story I don’t think we have time to tell. Just honestly, from the amount of step shows I’ve hosted, the amount of HBCU’s I’ve performed at, and my relation to African American culture as an academic, not just a person who lived it, I understand the sacredness of sororities and fraternities. And I have no desire to infringe upon that whatsoever.

Based on her comments, it would seem Amanda Seales does indeed have respect for Black Greek life. With this, it would seem her stance on matter is quite clear. Still, it remains to be seen as to whether legal action will be taken. Hopefully, for the show and HBO's sake, there won't be any more major controversies as the acclaimed comedy inches toward its series finale. You can tune in on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET to watch the fifth and final season, and you can also stream the series on HBO Max.