‘Taylor Is Especially Protective’: Insider Opens Up About The New Show Starring The Chiefs And Their Girlfriends And How Taylor Swift Feels

The Kansas City Chiefs got a big boost in popularity when tight end Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift back in summer of 2023. Sure, the Super Bowl win didn’t hurt either, but I’m willing to bet the relationship was a big factor in the development of upcoming projects like Hallmark’s Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story , which is part of the 2024 Christmas movie schedule , as well as an upcoming Bravo reality show starring the wives and girlfriends of the Chiefs players. As the series continues to take shape, an insider revealed how Swift feels about it all, given how “protective” she is regarding her romance.

It turns out that Taylor Swift will not be featured on the series centered around the WAGs, nor will Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with her third child with her quarterback husband Patrick Mahomes. A source told People :

Taylor and Brittany are not part of the show at all and will not even be filmed. Taylor especially is very protective of what little private life she has left. She enjoys all the ladies she's met, but she will not be a part of Bravo's storyline.

With all of the projects Taylor Swift has planned and the absolute media frenzy that follows her, I don’t blame her for wanting to maintain as much privacy as she can get, especially regarding her romance with Travis Kelce. I just can’t imagine her having to accommodate a Bravo camera crew in between stops on her Eras Tour (which resumes October 18 in Miami, Florida).

As for who will appear on the Chiefs WAGs show, which People reports is currently filming, no official cast list has been announced, but sources told the magazine that Chariah Gordon, who is engaged to wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., and Sheawna Weathersby, who shares two children with defensive tackle Chris Jones, might be part of it. It sounds like a lot of details are still up in the air, as the insider said:

There's still lots to figure out, including who would be a part of the final cast and whether there's enough there to build a full series around. It's very much a work in progress.

The pilot was reportedly filmed during the offseason, with some members of the Super Bowl-winning team making very minor appearances. The series will depict the lives and struggles of the women who are partners to the pro athletes.

Taylor Swift has been laying low as she prepares to hit the road again, even skipping a couple of Travis Kelce’s football games. Kelce, meanwhile, made his acting debut on Grotesquerie (which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription ) and will host Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, which is coming October 16 to Amazon Prime — another of the best streaming services .

You’ll also be able to catch his mom on the 2024 TV schedule , as Donna Kelce will appear in two movies on Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas.