A Yellowstone Universe Star Wants To Go On Survivor, And The Producers Are Allegedly Interested

Are we about to see two of the most popular franchises on television unite? Fifty seasons into its run, Survivor remains the most popular reality show on television, and now, it looks like there’s a chance it may join forces with a buzzy star of one of the Yellowstone spinoffs? Natalie Alyn Lind, best known for playing key Dutton Ranch character Oreana Lynn Jackson, recently attended last season’s finale of the beloved reality show, and while there, she apparently shot her shot with producers.

The Daily Mail caught up with the rising star during a recent event, and during the conversation, she talked about her convo with producers. She said the producers told her they want her on the show, but she’s trying to figure out how to work it into her busy schedule. Here’s a portion of her quote…

I have prior commitments so I'm going to stay loyal to Dutton Ranch and then I'm gonna go on. I will be on Survivor. It's not an if, it's a when!

Lind has been open in the past about how much she loves Survivor. She once had a Survivor themed birthday in Mexico where the group literally played for an entire weekend, and she’s said during interviews that she would go on the show in a heartbeat. As such, it’s not a big surprise that she was so direct about wanting to go to Fiji, but obviously with her schedule, it’s far from a done deal.

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The Survivor fanbase has a complicated relationship with celebrities to put it nicely. During the recently aired Survivor 50, the show shoehorned in appearances from Jimmy Fallon, Billie Eilish, Zac Brown and Mr. Beast, among others, and at points, the negativity was very loud, as some fans felt their presence was upstaging the season. That might make it sound like fans, in general, are against celebrities appearing on the show, but more accurately, they’re (mostly) against celebrities appearing on the show as anything other than contestants.

There’s a long history of casting celebrities and prominent people being full blown castaways on the show, and for the most part, those appearances have gone over very well. Hall of Fame football coach Jimmy Johnson, popular wrestler Johnny Nitro, former National League MVP Jeff Kent, Facts of Life star Lisa Whelcher, R&B star Taj Johnson-George and many others have shown up on random seasons as just another player. More recently, we’ve gotten Marvel superproducer Nate Moore and White Lotus creator Mike White, and I’d argue they were both two of the more popular castaways during their recent seasons.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

A good rule of thumb is if you’re going to be on the show, fans want to see you fully commit and be on the show. Fortunately, it seems like Lind is willing to do that. I watched a previous interview with her talking about how she’s planning to make fire in her backyard; so, I think she’s fully in the deep end. She’s also got a very vibrant personality that would likely pop on the show; so, I’m all for this happening.

As to whether or not it will, however, that’s another matter entirely. There’s her schedule to worry about, but there’s also the producers. They may have given her positive feedback in the moment, but saying you’ll cast someone and actually casting them is another matter entirely. Fingers crossed it works out.