Is Nina Dobrev Recovering From Her Harrowing E-Bike Accident? Her TVD Co-Star Paul Wesley Speaks Out

Nina Dobrev is continuing her recovery following a harrowing E-bike accident last month. The Vampire Diaries star has been updating followers on her recovery, from relaxing to surgery to sweet moments with boyfriend, Shaun White. Many of her TVD co-stars sent love following the accident, and now one of her on-screen beaus, Paul Wesley, is giving an update on her condition.

TMZ caught up with Wesley at LAX on June 6, as he was headed on a trip with his girlfriend. The Stefan actor shared that his former co-star is “doing better” after her surgery, and the story noted that she's expected to make a full recovery. Dobrev's longtime co-star noted that it sucks that she’s going through this, but he has talked to her since the accident, telling the reporter:

She's doing better now, so that's good.

Wesley and Dobrev have remained close since the end of the CW series, even though the two clashed at the beginning of TVD. So it isn’t surprising to hear that he has been in contact with her since her accident and that he is showing as much support as he can. From the looks of Dobrev’s Instagram, she seems to be in good spirits despite the circumstances, proving that she is recovering like a true champ.

Paul Wesley portrayed Stefan Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries for the entire eight-season run, but he thought he would get fired in the show’s early days. It’s a good thing he didn’t because who knows what would have happened with the love triangle between the Salvatore brothers and Elena. There’s also the fact that, as previously mentioned, he, Nina Dobrev and the rest of the cast are still close. It’s hard to tell how the ensemble would have turned out if Wesley, Dobrev, or anyone else wasn’t cast. But luckily, there’s no need to wonder, and even though the show ended years ago, we still get to see the cast supporting each other.

Meanwhile, it’s unknown how Dobrev’s injury will impact her work or how long she’s expected to be out. She is on the mend, which is good news, and she certainly wouldn’t be the first celebrity to work while injured. For example, Jodie Sweetin filmed Fuller House Season 3 with a broken leg. Dobrev is set to star in the upcoming historical thriller series Woman 99, but as of now, it’s unclear what the status of the show is.

For now, Nina Dobrev is focused on recovering and will return to acting when she gets the all-clear from doctors and feels her best to do so. All that really matters is that she is recovering as expected, which, according to Paul Wesley, she is. She may want to stay away from any motorbikes for the time being, however, just to be safe.