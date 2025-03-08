It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Floral Season, And Modern Family's Ariel Winter Is Fully Embracing It

It’s finally March, which means we’re heading into spring, and now, it’s time to dust off the florals in my closet. Ariel Winter has already done that, and honestly, it’s motivating me to find my flower-patterned pieces to wear as the sun starts to come out again. She seriously looked so cute in her little floral dress and was manifesting springtime with it, and that's the kind of energy we need right now.

Ever since she was part of the Modern Family cast , I’ve always loved Ariel Winter’s style. So, it’s always exciting when she posts a new look. Most recently, she took to Instagram to upload a photo dump of “life lately,” and while it seemed to cover everything from the holidays to now, it was the flowery first photo that really caught my attention:

From Lacey Chabert’s floral and vintage-y dresses and Alexandra Daddario’s classic yellow flower dress to JLo’s lavish live flower gown , I love almost all looks that incorporate the beautiful and colorful plants.

Winter’s outfit is especially loveable because it’s extremely pretty while also being accessible. The bright pink floral minidress is an easy staple for anyone who is looking to add a pop of color to their wardrobe.

Here’s what I mean: As you can see below, you can get all sorts of pink floral minidresses at many different price points. So, no matter your budget, you can add a staple piece to your closet that has the same vibe as the dress Ariel Winter was rocking:

$35.98 at Amazon This cute floral minidress from Amazon is $35.98, and it comes in four colors.

$99 at Nordstrom This floral minidress from Nordstrom is $99.00, and it features cute ruffles that wrap around the waist.

Listen, Miranda Priestly might frown on florals for spring, but there’s a reason they always come back. They’re such a fun way to celebrate the start of the warmer season!

Honestly, along with the cute fashion-forward image, the rest of Winter’s life update is idyllic too. Featuring cute photos of her and her loved ones (and her many dogs, too), it looks like she’s living her best life. In turn, that has me stoked about what she’s working on professionally, too, and reminiscing on the happy days of Modern Family.

Of course, you can always go back and re-watch Modern Family with a Hulu subscription to see Winter in her most iconic role.

However, if you are looking to see her in new projects, the film Like Father Like Son premiered on the 2025 movie schedule in January, and it’s available to watch on Philo and The Roku Channel. Meanwhile, she’s completed work on the series Hungry, and her films Don’t Log Off and Pools are in post-production. So, hopefully, we’ll see her a bit more as the year keeps chugging along.

In the meantime, I love that she’s embracing the spring energy and embracing the florals. Take notes, friends; this is how you rock florals for spring.