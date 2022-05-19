Japril Alert! Sarah Drew Went To See Her Grey’s Anatomy Co-Star Jesse Williams’ Broadway Show, And He Had A Cute Response To Her Post

We’re only a week away from being able to see fan favorite surgeons Jackson Avery and April Kepner back in the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial on Grey’s Anatomy, but it turns out Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew occupied the same space recently, and it had nothing to do with the Seattle medical drama. The actress had the opportunity to see her co-star in the Broadway production Take Me Out, and after she raved about the performance, Drew’s on-screen love had an adorable response.

Jesse Williams made his Broadway debut in April as Darren Lemming in the Richard Greenberg production. The play opened to rave reviews, earning an extended run and garnering Tony Award nominations for the production and three of its actors, including Williams. Sarah Drew apparently thought the acclaim was well-deserved, as she posted an Instagram photo next to a Take Me Out poster, calling Williams’ performance “stunning” and admitted she was brought to tears:

A post shared by Sarah Drew (@thesarahdrew) A photo posted by on

Sarah Drew implored fans to go see the show if they hadn’t yet, saying she laughed and she cried, and said it was moving, hilarious and heart-wrenching. Jesse Williams’ response to the outpouring of love was swoon-worthy, as he thanked her for not causing a scene:

Love youuu!! And thanks for not disturbing the show with your joyful weeping!!!!

The actress’ appearance at the show was apparently a long time coming, as a few weeks ago Sarah Drew shared a short video of her and Jesse Williams, in which he appeared to playfully chide her for not yet having made the trip to New York:

A post shared by Sarah Drew (@thesarahdrew) A photo posted by on

Seriously, they’re just too adorable. The chemistry that Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew have both on- and off-screen has only fueled fans’ desire for them to reunite for a Grey’s Anatomy spinoff . Both actors have always kept the door open to the possibility of reprising the characters, and they will continue to do that for at least one more episode. In the May 12 installement “I’ll Cover You,” Catherine (Debbie Allen) revealed that her cancer had spread, which could be the reason for Jackson and April to return to Seattle in the two-hour Season 18 finale.

Sarah Drew isn’t the only Grey’s Anatomy alum to make the trip to the Great White Way in support of Jesse Williams. Ellen Pompeo revealed she wanted to support her former co-star (despite having reservations about seeing him naked on stage ), and Debbie Allen also gave a glowing review, as she posted a backstage selfie with her TV son.

The actor was at the center of attention recently, after nude photos were leaked of him during a performance of Take Me Out. The theater reportedly has since heightened security, and his fellow actors denounced the fan who violated the cell phone policy. Jesse Williams didn’t let it affect his ability to do his job, but he did speak to the importance of consent .