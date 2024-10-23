After Jason Kelce Denied That He Was Sleeping At The Eras Tour, Beau Allen Responded With The Funniest Taylor Swift Reference
These references deserve some applause.
Jason Kelce really wants us to know that he did not fall asleep at the Eras Tour! After the former football player went viral for attending Taylor Swift’s concert in person and being caught on camera by his friend Beau Allen with his eyes closed, he set the record straight. However, as that happened, his old teammate kept the jokes coming with a hilarious reference to one of the pop star’s iconic songs.
Jason Kelce Passionatley Denied Rumors That He Fell Asleep During The Eras Tour
Now, normally the “We Gotta Talk About It” section of New Heights is saved for Tavis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s outings or appearances. However, this time it was Jason who was supporting the singer, and going viral as people thought he fell asleep at the Eras Tour.
During the podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end humorously interrogated his brother, saying he was catching a few Z's at one of the greatest shows ever. However, he defended himself by telling the story about attending the show with a bunch of family and friends. He said he felt like he was “in a fish bowl” in the box they were in, and he closed his eyes to listen to the music, explaining:
Jason did clarify that Allen didn’t say in his post that he was sleeping it’s just what it looked like. However, don’t get it twisted, he did not fall into a slumber during Swift’s concert, as he provided the following evidence:
You can see the image, and hear Jason’s hilarious passion about this subject in the video below:
Jason was NOT sleeping at the Eras Tour ... he was vibingNEW EPISODE OUT NOW: https://t.co/xtNYpG4GXX pic.twitter.com/IMP7Og4pWMOctober 23, 2024
So, there you have it. The case is closed, Jason Kelce was not asleep during this concert. However, the jokes didn’t stop there as Beau Allen hopped back into the conversation on Twitter.
Beau Allen, Who Posted The Photo Of Jason Kelce, Responded In The Funniest Way
Now, Jason and Travis Kelce have proven to be quite the Swifties, and they interact with Swift’s fans frequently. Heck, the last time Jason went to the Eras Tour he even revealed that his favorite part of the show was the surprise songs! So, they’re locked in and supportive fans of the pop star, well, apparently Beau Allen is too.
Taking to X to repost the New Heights clip we just broke down, Jason’s former teammate pulled out an excellent “Back To December” reference by writing:
Then, the two form Philadelphia Eagles players got into a lyric-off in the comments of that post, and the back-and-forth went as follows:
Jason Kelce: Spiderboy
Beau Allen: If a man talks shit then I owe him nothing
Jason Kelce: Cause baby now we got bad blood / You know it used to be mad love / So take a look what you've done / Cause baby, now we got bad blood
So, we got references to “Back To December,” “Karma,” “I Did Something Bad” AND “Bad Blood” from two former football players. That’s wild and maybe the best thing ever.
Now, will they start clowning about the re-release of Reputation with all us Swifties? Probably not. However, they certainly do seem to have fun with the pop star and her music.
As we wait for Taylor Swift’s upcoming projects to release now, I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled for more funny references to her music from the Kelce bros and their pals. Overall, this defense Jason Kelce presented and the response that followed has been wholesome and wildly entertaining, and with the Eras Tour coming to a close soon I sure do hope we get more interactions like this soon.
