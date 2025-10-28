Jeffrey Dean Morgan Just Shared The Sweetest Tribute To Hilarie Burton (But I Cannot Get Over Her ‘Nailed By Negan’ Shirt)
'Deeply inappropriate merch.'
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has played some pretty shady characters in his career, including The Boys’ “devil-on-Butcher’s-shoulder” Joe Kessler and The Walking Dead’s Negan, who’s only one of the most ruthless villains in TV history. In real life, though, he seems like the biggest sweetheart, as he just shared an amazing tribute to his wife Hilarie Burton — which included a shout-out to her fantastically punny tank top.
Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have been married since 2019, and the couple share two children. After what seems like a particularly hectic week for the One Tree Hill alum, Morgan posted a sweet message to Instagram to show his appreciation for all that she does:
OK, I am fully here for the “just because” tribute. It’s not Hilarie Burton’s birthday, and their sixth anniversary passed weeks ago. This is just a man paying attention to everything she’s doing as a mother, wife and activist and letting her know she’s seen. And come on, how is he NOT going to mention that shirt? Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s caption says:
Ugh, I love this couple so much. In addition to keeping hher hubs giggling, she’s got me laughting, too, with the “Nailed by Negan” tank top. We’re definitely picking up the double entendre he’s putting down, and you guys, this is not a man who masturbates 20 times a week.
The shirt is an obvious reference to JDM’s character on The Walking Dead and Negan's weapon of choice — a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire (which is close enough to nails for me). The bat was famously named Lucille after Negan’s wife, and when the AMC show delved into the big bad’s backstory in Season 10, it was none other than Hilarie Burton who was cast in the role of Lucille.
She even joined the cast of The Walking Dead: Dead City to reprise the character of Lucille Smith for an episode in Season 2, which aired earlier on the 2025 TV schedule.
As far as being “Nailed by Negan,” Hilarie Burton seems proud of both her tank top and her husband, as she commented:
I agree. I'm always here for deeply inappropriate merch, and I'm definitely here for this couple.
If all this talk of getting nailed has you wanting to relive this iconic TV character’s journey, you can stream The Walking Dead and Season 1 of The Walking Dead: Dead City with a Netflix subscription.
