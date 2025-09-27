How Sydney Sweeney And Scooter Braun Allegedly Feel About The ‘Backlash’ They’ve Received As Romance Rumors Swirl Around Them

There are always fun and bizarre things happening in the world of celebrity relationships. However, I'm not sure people expected to hear about Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun supposedly striking up a romance amid Jeff Bezos’ wedding. Three months after that ritzy Italian weekend, the couple are reportedly still together, though. However, it turns out they’ve been facing quite a bit of backlash from fans, and an insider is dropping claims about how the two supposedly feel about that.

Sydney Sweeney, 27, was said to be keeping things casual with the 44-year-old retired music manager, and that’s reportedly still the case, according to ET. However, it apparently hasn’t been easy, as they’ve allegedly been shouldering some online hate. According to the insider:

[They’re] taking it slow, but they’re overwhelmed by the backlash they’ve received.

So why has the general public apparently turned on this romantic pairing? It might have something to do with both of them being involved in public controversies. Sydney Sweeney was recently involved in American Eagle’s jeans brouhaha, though a PR expert believes that may have ultimately worked in Sweeney’s favor.

As for Scooter Braun, his feud with Taylor Swift over her masters is infamous, and he’s apparently been blamed for some of the struggles Justin Bieber has faced over the years. The singer’s team even blamed Braun for Bieber’s financial issues.

Braun and Sweeney allegedly don’t think these situations or any other should translate into blowback from fans, with the insider continuing:

They think the hate was blown out of proportion.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun had allegedly been seeing each other casually for a while before globe-trotting to Italy for Jeff Bezos’ and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding weekend. While many people wondered why Sydney Sweeney was even there, there were rumors that the Euphoria star was hanging out with Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom.

The wedding getaway took place three months after Sweeney reportedly broke up with fiancé Jonathan Davino, ending their seven-year relationship after months of speculation that the couple was on the rocks. The split is allegedly part of the reason Sweeney is moving so slowly with Scooter Braun.

As for the record executive, he was married to Yael Cohen — with whom he shares three children — for seven years before breaking up in 2021 and divorcing a year later. Only time will tell if Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun will weather the storm of public backlash and make something more serious of their purportedly casual relationship.

In the meantime, the actress certainly has enough going on to keep her busy. In addition to the release of Echo Valley in June (available to stream with an Apple TV+ subscription), she’s got a couple of projects still to come on the 2025 movie calendar.

The sports biopic Christy is set for release in November, while the movie adaptation of Freida McFadden’s The Housemaid hits theaters in December. She’ll also reprise her role on the highly anticipated Euphoria Season 3, which is hopefully coming in 2026.