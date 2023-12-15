Baby, It's Cold Outside, But Jessica Simpson Is Rocking Swimwear For The Holidays Anyway

As winter chills settle in, most of us are bundling up in cozy sweaters, reaching for hot cocoa, and checking out what Christmas movies are streaming on Netflix . However, Jessica Simpson had something much different planned based on her most recent look. The pop star decided to turn up the heat this holiday season, and rocked a leopard print swimsuit in her latest Instagram fashion moment, showing there is more than one way to celebrate the winter season.

Simpson has taken to social media a lot this month to showcase some of her holiday-appropriate looks, as well as some of her Christmas decorations. Her holiday posts always seem to catch the eyes of her followers. For example, fans got a peek into her weight loss journey when she posted her Christmas pajamas in 2020. This time though, we were in for a special treat when she posted a glamorous animal print swimsuit photo. She looks stunning, and she completed the look with a sexy pair of gold heels and some very trendy sunglasses. You can see the post from Simpson’s Instagram below:

While it’s been a while since Jessica Simpson was at the forefront of the spotlight, this swimwear post shows that the singer still definitely has it, and she is as stylish and chic as ever. It may be a surprising choice for the chilly winter months, but she looks so fabulous that I think many will be questioning why they aren't rocking more swimsuits during the holidays. Overall, she looks incredible and I definitely want to raid her closet for my next beach vacation.

Simpson isn’t the only one who has opted for more of a summer ensemble this winter. Sydney Sweeney shared some sizzling bikini pictures last month from her Australia trip, and JLo shared some sexy photos from her lingerie line this fall. While traditionally celebs like to opt for more buttoned-up outfits for the winter months, these stars seem to be breaking away from the norm, showing you can stun in a sexy, skin-showing look during any season.

The swimsuit post by Simpson isn’t only just to show her Instagram followers how incredible she looks. The swimwear she is modeling is a piece from her new collection. The “Jessica Simpson” clothing line is one of the most successful fashion lines sold to the masses, and it remains a huge retailer at major department stores. So not only does she look amazing, but you can rock this hot ensemble yourself. Who says you can’t buy a Christmas gift for yourself?