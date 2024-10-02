We’ve Reached The Era Where Joe Jonas Is Removing Diddy’s Name From His Song Lyrics As New Lawsuits Come Down The Pipeline

Following Sean Combs’ arrest in New York in September, the embattled rapper and businessman is awaiting trial while incarcerated at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. All the while, the music industry and the general public altogether still appears to be processing the situation. Many associates of Combs – who’s also known as P. Diddy – and other stars have also remained relatively silent on his mounting legal issues. Now, as Combs is hit with more lawsuits, Joe Jonas is seemingly phasing out Diddy’s name from his song lyrics.

How Did Joe Jonas Handle A Song That Features P. Diddy’s Name?

The 35-year-old frontman is currently on tour with the Jonas Brothers, who recently stopped in Paris, France. During the set, the group performed the hit track “Cake by the Ocean,” from Joe’s other pop band, DCNE. The song features a lyric from Joe that goes “Walk for me, baby / I’ll be Diddy, you’ll be Naomi, woah-oh.” Said verse references Sean Combs’ past relationship with model Naomi Campbell. However, in concert footage shared to TikTok by a fan, Joe seems to gloss over those words. Check it out:

Joe Jonas isn’t the first artist who’s sought to dissociate Diddy from their own music. Weeks ago, pop singer Kesha changed the famous first line of her hit single “Tik Tok.” The verse originally went “Wake up in the morning feeling like P Diddy,” but the singer changed it to “Wake up in the morning like 'fuck P Diddy,’” during her recent live performances. As of this writing, Jonas hasn’t said anything specific about his decision to make his own alteration.

While it’s unclear whether the “See No More” singer himself has ever been a true colleague of Sean Combs, it would seem that his famous friends are seeking to distance themselves from him now. A public relations expert explained that stars are steering clear of Diddy talk as not to bring attention to themselves. Changing song lyrics is different from discussing the 54-year-old’s legal issues, but such a method arguably still creates separation. The legal matter itself is still evolving, as evidenced by the latest development announced this week.

How Sean Combs’ Legal Problems Seem To Have Taken A Major Turn

On Tuesday, a press conference was held, during which Houston-based lawyer Tony Buzbee spoke out about lawsuits that P. Diddy is now facing. Buzbee explained that he’s representing 120 individuals who are filing civil lawsuits against the “Been Around the World” performer. According to Page Six, the host of allegations span three decades and as, part of those, Sean Combs has been accused of sexually assaulting 25 minors, including a 9-year-old.

A 14-page indictment revealed that Diddy is facing a number of charges such as racketeering and sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. Another major topic within that brief are the alleged “freak offs” that the Grammy winner would hold. Those events would allegedly involve women being coerced into performing sexual activities that would be recorded. A former PR official that worked with the mogul recently said she used to exercise caution when it came to Diddy’s parties.

The federal raids on the Sean John founder’s homes, which took place in March, have also been widely discussed. Just recently, it was reported that 1,000 bottles of lubricant were seized during those searches. Diddy’s lawyer spoke out on the lubricant, denying that notion that so much was found but also opining that his client “buys in bulk.”

What results from the impending lawsuits – on already established filings – against Sean Combs remains to be seen. All the while, it’s unclear whether other artists will follow Joe Jonas and Kesha’s leads in removing any kind of Diddy connections from their work.