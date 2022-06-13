After Bob Saget Tribute Special Hit Netflix, John Stamos Called Out The Tony Awards For Full House Star's In Memoriam Snub

John Stamos has spent the months since Bob Saget died singing the praises of his friend and making sure his Full House co-star’s memory lives on. Just days after Netflix released Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute — in which Stamos joined comedians and musicians including John Mayer, Jeff Ross, Jim Carrey and Chris Rock to memorialize Saget after his January death — the actor called out the Tony Awards for failing to include the comedian in the ceremony's In Memoriam tribute.

Bob Saget passed away suddenly on January 9 at the age of 65 from a head trauma following a show in Florida. His memory has been kept alive through stories and jokes from people in the comedy world, his Full House family and his wife Kelly Rizzo. And even though his TV work always overshadows his stage performances, it doesn't mean they didn't happen. So when John Stamos caught wind ahead of the telecast that the comedian wasn’t going to be included in the Tony Awards’ In Memoriam segment, he went to Twitter to voice his opinion about the snub:

Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards. Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing ! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him.

Any time there’s an In Memoriam segment during an awards show, there are inevitably important people who get left out. Bob Saget was known mostly for his work in stand-up, movies and TV; however, he did appear in two Broadway shows. He was Man in Chair in 2006’s The Drowsy Chaperone, and he filled in for Marc Kudisch as Pastor Greg in Hand to God in 2015. Despite his disappointment, the Uncle Jesse actor tweeted his support to Tony Awards hosts Ariana DeBose, Julianne Hough and Darren Criss, the latter of whom appeared on the Netflix tribute. According to Stamos:

Let’s make some noise about this everyone - and send our love and good wishes to the hosts @ArianaDeBose, @JulianneHough and my buddy @DarrenCriss and all the well-deserved nominees.

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute featured emotional speeches from its hosts, as well as musical tributes from John Mayer and Jackson Browne, dedicated to the man who was known as much for playing wholesome widower Danny Tanner on Full House as he was for his raunchy standup comedy . Some friends like Jon Lovitz and Michael Keaton sent irreverent, pre-recorded bits, and there was a big group singalong of Bob Saget’s infamous tune “My Dog Licked My Balls,” as led by his wife and daughters.

Unfortunately for Bob Saget’s loved ones, the Tony Awards ceremony wasn’t the first time the actor was left out of an In Memoriam. Back in March he was also omitted from the Academy Awards’ tribute , along with other actors who were possibly better known for television roles, including Ed Asner. As if his cameo in Half Baked wasn't Oscar-worthy, amirite?