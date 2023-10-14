Julianne Hough Shares Fun Moments Behind The Scenes On Dancing With The Stars, But Co-Star Alfonso Ribeiro Has Me In My Feels His These Personal Life Post

Dancing With the Stars is in full swing for its 32nd season, and I'm so glad it's back on ABC. The long-running series instituted some big changes for this season, and that included bringing in Julianne Hough as co-host to replace Tyra Banks, who exited after Season 31. Alfonso Ribeiro is once again co-hosting, and he and Hough seem very happy to be co-hosting together. That was evident in a BTS post Hough shared, which was fun, but what really has me in my feels is Ribeiro's personal life post.

Julianne Hough was eager to return to the ballroom, as the show is closely intertwined with her career. The dancer and actress joined DWTS in 2007 and won two seasons before leaving in 2009. She returned as a judge in 2014 and left in 2017. Now, six years later, she's back as a co-host, and it almost feels like she never left. She decided to give fans an inside look at what goes on behind the scenes of the show by sharing a video to TikTok. Needless to say, it looks like she and the team have a blast:

It's one thing to hear that a lot of work that goes into making Dancing With the Stars work each week, but it's something else entirely to see it. Everyone seemed to be putting in maximum effort, and that included the two co-hosts. Some may forget that they themselves also get in on the dance numbers here and there. Their respective skills are surely why producers were so eager to tap them for the gigs. The duo has garnered praise from fans and love from replace Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, and it's great to see that they've more than stepped up to the plate for their jobs.

As Julianne Hough gushed about her time working on DWTS Season 32, Alfonso Ribeiro -- who won the competition during Season 19 -- got reflective about married life. The former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast member took to Instagram to share a very heartfelt and lengthy message about his wife, Angela, on their wedding anniversary. Ribeiro's sentiments are lovely enough, but he also dropped two sweet photos, including one from their big day, that are sure to warm your heart, too:

The couple -- who share three children -- married in 2012 and, from the looks of the post, their love is still strong. As you can see above, the AFHV host praised his wife for doing “whatever it takes to make our entire family as healthy as possible while creating the most happy space.” His words are sure to resonate with those who've felt such love for a spouse. The Ribeiros are truly relationship goals and, after 11 years of marriage, let's hope they still have plenty to go.

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro surely dazzle fans on the small screen, but you have to appreciate how they can give a person all feels through their social media posts. Chances are that's not the last time either will share anything that's fun or sentimental, and I'm looking forward to whatever tidbits they share next.

Fans will have to make sure to tune in on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC to see them thrive even more on Dancing With the Stars, which airs as part of the 2023 TV schedule.