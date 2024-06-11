As Kanye West And Bianca Censori Begin To Team Up On Business Matter, An Expert Weighs In On How It Could Affect Their Relationship

The relationship between Kanye West and Bianca Censori has been marked by a number of interesting and unexpected developments. Since West legally married Censori in 2023, they’ve made headlines due to fashion choices, legal issues and more. More recently though, sources have alleged that the two are getting serious about their joint professional endeavors. All signs point to the two gradually becoming not only partners in marriage but business associates as well. As this plays out, an expert on relationships is weighing in on how these recent happenings might impact the personal dynamic between the couple.

How Could The Couple’s Business Dealings Impact Their Relationship?

Like a portion of the public, relationship expert Louella Alderson has been keeping tabs on the Wests since their romance became public knowledge. She noted that their marriage can come off as “transactional and business-orientated” at times as evidenced by “limited public displays of affection.” (That lewd taxi incident would probably fit into that category, though.) While discussing a supposed “power imbalance” in the marriage, Alderson also noted that the two were initially colleagues at Yeezy brand before getting involved. But, with the pair now seemingly working together while married, the expert believes that two major changes might result from that:

Now that they are a couple, Bianca may be taking on a 'business partner' role and contributing to Kanye's company designs in a bigger way rather than being an employee. This could be an opportunity for her to use her skills and expertise in a different way while also supporting Kanye's creative endeavours. … On one hand, it allows for shared interests and goals, which can strengthen the bond between two people. However, working closely together can also lead to an imbalance of power and possible conflicts if there are differences in opinions or decision-making styles.

So, based on the expert’s sentiments, Ye and Bianca Censori – who was an architectural designer for Yeezy before getting involved with the rapper – could be in for “conflict.” Louella Alderson seems to be of the thinking that these new dynamics will shift the balance of power in their marriage. She also asserts that any disagreements on how to approach certain projects could cause strife. While speaking with The Daily Mirror , Alderson also said the following:

Given Kanye's strong personality, this is likely a dynamic that Bianca has to navigate in their working relationship. Due to the unequal power dynamic that appears to be present, Bianca may feel like she has less control and influence in their relationship. In terms of their personal relationship, working together can also blur the boundaries between work and personal life, potentially causing strain on the couple's dynamic and leading to burnout or resentment if they are constantly discussing work-related matters.

It was reported back in 2023 that Bianca Censori was inspiring Ye’s work , and she’d also appeared in some fashion pieces. (One such project saw her sport nothing but body tape .) We, of course, don’t know for sure whether their relationship will actually be affected by their professional work in the ways suggested above. However, it is fair to say right now that this will indeed mark a new chapter in their lives.

What Are Kanye West And Bianca Censori Working On?

The full scope of the couple’s reported plans remains unclear, but it seems that they are making moves for Yeezy. This comes over a year after Kanye West was “beat to a pulp” when losing business opportunities due to controversial statements he’d made. Earlier this year, TMZ reported on the couple taking business meetings in Beverly Hills. Apparently, said meet-up included more than a few noted bigwigs.

Surprisingly, this past April, it was reported that Ye wants to enter the porn industry by creating an adult entertainment banner under his corporation. He’s apparently even enlisted Stormy Daniels’ ex-husband, Mike Moz, to help him get started. The reported business move has apparently caused internal conflict at his company, as Milo Yiannopoulos, Yeezy’s former chief of staff exited the company due to personal concerns over the plan. Sources also alleged that Bianca Censori is “freaking out” over the move to porn, because she purportedly thinks she may be called upon to star in some productions.

All of that should be taken with a grain of salt at this time, and the same is true of the assertions that Louella Alderson made about Kanye West and Bianca Censori's relationship. Considering how private the two are, it’s likely that we may never truly know how these recent developments affect their home life. As for their business ventures themselves, it’s possible that those could be announced whenever the two spouses see fit.