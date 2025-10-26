Kevin Federline Claims He Partied, But Britney Spears' Partying Was What Led Her To Lose Custody Of The Kids
"I share the blame in that."
The wound of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s messy two-year marriage has been reopened, with the former dancer releasing a memoir, You Thought You Knew, that makes some big claims about his ex-wife. He writes about her alleged drug use and claims she would stand at their sons’ door, watching them sleep with a knife in her hand. While her behavior apparently caused her to lose custody of her children, K-Fed admits that he, too, was partying pretty hard.
With the release of his book last week, Kevin Federline is facing new accusations of trying to profit off of his ex-wife, who he married in September 2004 after dating for just a few months. A representative for the “...Baby One More Time” singer has called Federline’s claims “sensationalism” and points out that the book comes as her child support payments to him have ended. In an interview with Vanity Fair, however, Federline says he’s not putting all of the blame on her, saying:
While Kevin Federline admits to a typical night of partying as a “full-blown bacchanal bender” in his memoir, with “strippers blowing cocaine in each other’s asses” and “guys tag-teaming chicks in my hot tub,” he contends that it’s different from Britney Spears’ behavior, because he was not around their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.
He says his ex-wife, however, was doing cocaine while she was breast-feeding, which — according to You Thought You Knew — is what ended their marriage and ultimately caused him to get full custody of the boys.
The failed rapper insists he wants the best for Britney Spears and is just trying to help. He continued:
Kevin Federline insists that money is not at the root of his memoir, saying that if she has the right to tell her story — as she did in 2023’s The Woman in Me — he should also be allowed to share his side. He says he wants the best for her and in the book, even calls on the leaders of the #FreeBritney movement to reassemble to save her.
Britney Spears spoke out on X about her ex-husband’s allegations, saying the “constant gaslighting” is “extremely hurtful and exhausting,” and that she’s always wanted her sons to be a part of her life.
Regardless of Kevin Federline’s intentions, it’s sad to read about Britney Spears losing custody of her children when he admits to partying as hard as he did back in the day. He says he does "care" for her, but these are some pretty deep wounds that he’s busted open. You Thought You Knew is out now, wherever you get your books.
