If You Wanted An Update On Whether Kanye Is Around For The Kids, Kim Kardashian Just Unloaded On Her Show
'It’s a divorce, not a kidnapping.'
Spoiler alert! This story discusses a portion of The Kardashians Season 7 premiere, which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription.
Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family are back, as a new season of The Kardashians has hit the 2025 TV schedule. And fans who were hoping to get an update on how co-parenting is going between the SKIMS boss and Kanye West were definitely in luck. In the Season 7 premiere, “Feels Like the Old Days,” Kim addressed rumors that she’s keeping her ex-husband from seeing their four children and discussed how they’re dealing with their father making headlines as they get older.
It’s been about six months since the previous season of The Kardashians ended, and in that time, we’ve watched things escalate between Ye and his family in the headlines again. Kanye West allegedly planned to unleash hell on Kim Kardashian as the two feuded over daughter North West, and the mom of four acknowledged the pressure she felt to protect the kids when he goes on social media rants. She said in the episode:
It’s harder to shield her children from Kanye West’s controversial behavior as they get older — along with 11-year-old North, they share 8-year-old Saint, 6-year-old Chicago and 5-year-old Psalm — and Kim Kardashian said she thinks this was the first time one of her kids knew what was happening.
While Kim Kardashian used to feel responsible for Kanye West amid his struggles with bipolar disorder, now it seems she feels her responsibility is to protect their children. She continued:
There’s been a lot of conjecture this year about Kanye West not being around much for his children, and Kim Kardashian denies that she’s the reason for that. The two have argued for years about sharing custody and Ye’s accusations that he’s not allowed to see them. But Kardashian said in “Feels Like the Old Days” that he never asks to see them. In her words:
Fans weren’t sure what to think back when Kanye West bought a house across the street from Kim Kardashian, but she says she wanted him to be close to them so he could have dinner with them and be present for their children. She said:
The Kardashians have always prioritized co-parenting, thanks to the example Kris Jenner set when she divorced Robert Kardashian and married Caitlyn Jenner.
Kim Kardashian wrapped up her thoughts on her ex-husband by saying that he has never given her an apology, and she’s not looking for one. Her priority is to stay strong for her children, she said:
Kim Kardashian addressed the Kanye West-sized elephant in the room right off the bat in The Kardashians’ Season 7 premiere, so one has to wonder if he’ll be mentioned very often for the rest of the episodes. Tune in for new episodes each Thursday on Hulu to find out, and that’s also where you can find her drawing on her own experiences for All’s Fair, Ryan Murphy’s upcoming legal drama, when it premieres Tuesday, November 4.
