‘You Can’t Rehearse Grief.’ The Meaningful Way Lionel Richie Helped Kelly Clarkson Get Her Through Her Ex’s Death

One of the reasons fans love Kelly Clarkson so much is for how relatable she is. So it would only be natural for the talk show host to, in some way, discuss what she’s been going through since the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 7 premiered recently on the 2025 TV schedule, and she revealed that Lionel Richie’s words helped her grieving process.

Lionel Richie, a current judge on American Idol, visited the very first winner of American Idol, where the topic of grief came up. In writing his memoir, Truly: The Official Inspirational Journey Through the Life of a Musical Legend, Richie revealed that he struggled while reliving the loss of his parents. Grief is obviously something that Kelly Clarkson has been feeling, too, since the passing of her children's father from cancer at age 48. In reference to Richie's book, she said:

I do think a lot of people deal with grief in such a different way, but I love that you say, ‘Grief is the great teacher of what matters most.’ And I think, no matter how you deal with grief, it is very different for everyone. But I do find that very, very true.

What should be made clear is that Clarkson didn’t mention Brandon Blackstock by name during the conversation. Still, she asked Lionel Richie how he was able to figure that out, and the “Stuck on You” singer shared a very cerebral take:

There’s an old expression where you go, ‘It’s real.’ I mean, it’s a real moment where you can’t phone it in. But at the same time, we rehearse things. You can’t rehearse grief. You can’t rehearse the loss of your mother or your father or a friend. You can’t rehearse that.

It’s awful, but true, that you can try to imagine what life would be like without someone in it, but you can never really prepare for how you’ll feel or react. The mere thought of that is honestly daunting. As Kelly Clarkson pointed out, grief also hits you in waves. With that, Lionel Richie continued:

Believe it or not, I look forward to finding out who am I going to be, really. Because that’s the real me. If it hurts so badly, that means you loved so deeply.

This really seemed to resonate with the singer, as she fell back in her chair and let out a long expletive. I really love that these two titans of the music world were able to sit back and have a candid conversation about how people contend with grief.

Brandon Blackstock was reportedly sick for years, but Kelly Clarkson protected his privacy, even when his health took a turn for the worse and rumors spread about why she was missing tapings of The Kelly Clarkson Show and canceling shows on her Las Vegas residency.

It’s undoubtedly been a tough time for Kelly Clarkson, as well as for 11-year-old River Rose and 9-year-old Remy. I’m glad to hear that she was able to connect with some of Lionel Richie’s words in this time of healing for her.

Time will tell if and how Clarkson's experience plays into the rest of the current season of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which airs weekdays.