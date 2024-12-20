Kelly Clarkson Threw Some Stockings Up For Her Holiday Album, And One Seems Like A Direct Shot At Her Ex Husband

Though American Idol alum and talk show host extraordinaire Kelly Clarkson has made news over the decades for everything from her many pop hits to her Emmy-winning daytime show and her hilariously unfiltered thoughts about things like peeing in the shower , the past several years have also seen her make headlines because of her unfortunately contentious divorce . Luckily, the legal anxieties of that time have been over for a while now, but as Clarkson threw up stockings for her holiday album, it seems like one is a direct shot at her ex-husband.

How Do Kelly Clarkson’s Christmas Stockings Seem Like A Shot At Her Ex-Husband?

Kelly Clarkson has changed a lot in her life since beginning that long process of divorcing Brandon Blackstock. She moved The Kelly Clarkson Show (and her family) to New York , where she is now “sexier” than she was in Los Angeles , in part because of her weight loss and figuring out how to move on from her ex and having a renewed attitude. She recently put up a video of a lovely Christmas scene on YouTube to accompany her holiday song “When Christmas Comes Around...Again,” and the visuals appear to give a nod to her (perhaps understandably) lingering feelings about Blackstock:

(Image credit: Atlantic Records)

That really is such a peaceful and happy scene until you get to…What? Oh, you can’t quite see it? Well, let me help you with that:

(Image credit: Atlantic Records)

Yeah…that stops the totally easy-going vibe right in its snow-bound tracks. We have a stocking for Mom (that’s Clarkson), River (her 10-year-old daughter), Remy (the singer’s 8-year-old son), and…uh, just some poor soul named “NOPE,” who’s making me think of that alien in the Jordan Peele movie, but I digress.

OK, so, obviously this could be a nod to the fact that Clarkson has said she’s not ready to date yet. In January 2023 (as she prepared to release an album about her breakup ), she gave a blunt update on her dating life when asked if she was looking to be in another relationship yet, by just exclaiming “No!”

Then, about a year ago, she noted that she was “still in the stage of really enjoying me,” after her weight loss, and admitted that she also needed “a little more work on me in a relationship and how to make sure to take care of myself at the same time as somebody else.”

The “Underneath the Tree” vocalist also, as many people do after breakups of any kind, long and emotional or not, has had to take time to get used to her “new normal.” And, you know, make all those changes we talked about earlier, which likely took some deep thought and courage to get done.

