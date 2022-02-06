After Kim Kardashian's Viral Post About Kanye's 'Hurtful' Behavior, Ye Accuses Kim Of Making Him Take A Drug Test And More
This situation keeps getting uglier.
The Kimye battle is getting downright ugly. Now that Kim Kardashian has commented publicly on Kanye West’s multiple complaints about their co-parenting situation, it’s a true tennis match between the reality TV star and the iconic rapper. After Kardashian clapped back against the jeen-yuhs star, saying that his “constant attacks” were more “hurtful” than anything he was accusing her of, West responded with a whole list of accusations, including that his ex made him take a drug test.
Kanye West has been vocal over the past few weeks about the access he has to his children and making sure he has a say in how they’re being raised. One of the biggest issues lately is the rapper’s belief that 8-year-old daughter North is too young to have a TikTok account. Kim Kardashian started a joint account with their daughter in November 2021, prompting the rapper to solicit the public’s advice on how to handle the situation (with a not-so-subtle burn about her multiple divorces).
The SKIMS founder responded to Ye, saying that “as the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children,” she was doing her best to provide a creative outlet for their daughter, and her estranged husband was only causing further pain by “trying to control and manipulate our situation.” The fashion mogul didn’t seem to take too kindly to his estranged wife's statement and responded on Instagram with some new accusations regarding their situation:
Kanye West had previously accused Kim Kardashian of not inviting him to their daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party, later thanking Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott for providing him with the address and getting him past security. Ye’s new claims about needing security to play with his son, being accused of stealing and having to take a drug test are pretty extreme, and indicate that tensions between the former couple are at an all-time high.
The rapper called out Tracy Romulus, a longtime friend of Kimye’s, who reportedly used to work as a publicist for the musican's Yeezy line before her current position as chief marketing officer at KKW Brands.
Kanye West continued to voice his frustrations about their custody situation in another post, in which he said Kim Kardashian won’t let him take their children to Chicago to see a basketball game:
It definitely sounds like the former couple needs to have more conversations about what joint custody means and how they’re going to raise their four children separately — even if the Donda curator is right across the street. Divorce is a tricky situation, especially with kids, and hopefully the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and her soon-to-be-ex-husband can figure out what’s best for all involved.
How much of the divorce drama will be shown on The Kardashians, the famous family’s upcoming Hulu series, remains to be seen, but we won’t have to wait much longer. No date for the new reality show has been set, but a new promo from Hulu says we’ll be able to keep up with the Kardashians again “soon.” Stay tuned to CinemaBlend and our 2022 TV Schedule for that and other upcoming premiere dates.
